KU one of eight contenders for hoops standout Gradey Dick: K-State, WSU eliminated

Gradey Dick, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound junior guard/forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has narrowed his list of college contenders to eight.

As he reported on Twitter, they are: Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Alabama, Illinois, Florida and Purdue.

Dick, who averaged 20.4 points and 5.0 rebounds a game in his sophomore season at Wichita’s Collegiate High before transferring to Sunrise Christian, at one time had Kansas State and Wichita State on his list, as well as Creighton, Oklahoma, Colorado, Iowa State, Marquette, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Xavier, Wisconsin and others.

Dick is ranked No. 21 in the recruiting Class of 2022, according to ESPN.com, No. 37 by Rivals.com and No. 43 by 247sports.com. He was offered a scholarship by KU on June 23, 2019.

The Wichita native has a brother and sister who graduated from KU, and a brother who is currently a KU student. Dick’s dad, Bart, played football and baseball at Fort Hays State. His mother, Carmen, played basketball for Iowa State and professionally in Japan.

After receiving a scholarship offer from KU, Dick, who plays for KC Run GMC’s AAU program, told The Star: “It’s exciting. KU is the team I grew up watching, my favorite school growing up. This is all new to me. I will stay humble, of course, and be open to all during the process.”

Some analysts believe KU and Baylor may be the current leaders for Dick, last year’s Gatorade state player of the year for the state of Kansas.

Of KU, Dick told 247sportscom’s Eric Bossi: “Way back to a showcase that they saw me play in, they were one of the earliest to start recruiting me the summer going into my sophomore year. It was really cool to have the home state school like them offer me so early. They’ve showed me a lot of loyalty and I respect that a lot.”

Of Baylor, Dick told 247sports.com: “They were pretty early on me but what stands out about me is that their coaching staff is one of the top ones out there with how they all talk to me and are recruiting me. I respect that. Also their playing style and the wings they have is nice to see.”

Dick said he is in no hurry to choose a school.

“I think it is pretty early to make decisions,” Dick told 247Sports.com. “The main focus was just getting it down to the eight. We don’t really have any kind of timetable for when I am going to make a commitment.”