AD says KU Jayhawks basketball’s NCAA case timeline has been altered. Here’s why

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said Thursday the timeline for the NCAA’s infractions case against KU has “has been affected” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know the NCAA has had to take pauses in their program due to COVID, but they’ve also had furloughs in the enforcement area during this time because of the financial crunch they’ve experienced,” Long said in a video call with reporters.

“I can’t give you a time period that it’s been delayed, a week, a month or six months, but it has been delayed,” he added. “I think we are closer to getting the next step from the IARP. We’ll get a timeline of what’s to happen next. We are in that phase. We are waiting to receive that at this point.”

The NCAA’s new Independent Accountability Resolution Process and five of its panel of 15 members are hearing the case that includes the NCAA alleging that five Level I violations were committed by both coach Bill Self and the men’s basketball program.

Long said Thursday that fans would continue to be allowed for KU basketball games through the Jan. 2 game against Texas. Up to 2,500 fans will be allowed in Allen Fieldhouse for the West Virginia game on Dec. 22 and the UT game.

Long expects decisions on attendance to be made week to week through the season.

“Meetings are already scheduled (with pandemic medical advisory team). It will be weekly,” Long said.

“They (advisory team) may make decisions based on the numbers of positives, hospital beds taken in Lawrence and Kansas City, number of people on respirators, the machines that keep you alive, they monitor it closely,” he stated.

“I watch all kinds of statistical data on my screen well above my knowledge base. They make decisions based on trends and what they see happening with the virus. It will be weekly (but) if they see a trend happening it can go through a couple weeks. Because of the winter and what we are going through (with COVID) I see it on a weekly basis,” Long added.

The medical advisory group could shut down the admittance of fans to KU games if distancing protocols and mask-wearing procedures are not taking place in Allen Fieldhouse.

“Our fans have been outstanding wearing their masks. That’s a key to this,” Long said. KU has allowed up to 2,500 fans for two home games so far. “Our students have been very good. We always want to do better (but) our students have been very good wearing masks in the games. Not only do I think our procedures are going well, more importantly, the pandemic medical advisory team’s observation of our protocols, our procedures, our monitoring, our making sure we remind fans to keep their mask on, put their mask back on if they take them off, are going very well. If they don’t, it’s one of the things the pandemic medical advisory team will take into account when they allow us to have fans.”

Long also spoke about KU football following its 0-9 season in 2020 under Les Miles. Long said he remained “really comfortable with Coach Miles and his continuing to build the program,” while still expressing disappointment with the final results.

“We were not pleased with the success on the field, and again at times, didn’t see the kind of progress that we had hoped,” Long said. “But again, there have been so many things impacting this year, and not only for Kansas, but every college football team.”

KU, for example, had 35 players on its do-not-dress list during a late-season game at Texas Tech because of either injuries, COVID or contact tracing. That also didn’t include about 10 players that previously had opted out of the season.

Long expressed some optimism for Miles’ recruiting, as the Jayhawks secured Rivals.com’s fifth-best class in the Big 12 as of early signing day.

“I know it’s an overused term, but it is a process,” Long said. “We didn’t get into our condition overnight, and we won’t build out of it overnight.”

When asked what fan expectations should be for 2021, Long said “improvement.”

“I’m sure you’re thinking about, ‘What’s the record?’ I don’t have a record in my mind,” Long said. “We have to improve. We need to win. I think we’ll benefit from spring practice, we’ll benefit from strength and conditioning in the winter and the summer. I think we’ll benefit from a non-conference schedule — hopefully we’ll be able to have a regular non-conference schedule — and then we’ll go in better prepared to compete in the Big 12.

“I honestly believe we’re going to be better. I think how much better remains to be seen.”