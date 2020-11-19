KU’s Dotson a good fit for Bulls?: ‘I think he’ll have a chance to make their team’

Chicago Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas confirmed to Chicago 670 Radio on Thursday morning that the team will sign former Kansas point guard Devon Dotson to a two-way contract.

That means 6-foot-2 Chicago native Dotson, who was not chosen in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, will split service time between the Bulls and the Bulls’ G League team in suburban Chicago during the 2020-21 season.

“You know what, we were all disappointed for Devon (not getting drafted), although I think he ended up in a good place in Chicago. I think he’ll have a chance to make their team there,” KU coach Bill Self said Thursday morning on the Big 12 coaches teleconference.

The Bulls, who some draft experts assumed would take a point guard in the draft, or might trade for a veteran floor leader, instead selected a pair of forwards in Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic.

Self was asked Thursday if he felt undrafted players such as Dotson should have the right to return to college if they have eligibility remaining.

“In a perfect world I would say yes if kids go undrafted let them come back to school,” Self said. “But we’ve got kids that are picked 59 or 60 with very little chance to make a team. Do you not allow them to come back (as well)?

“The other thing is keeping your amateur status, if you can call it that these days, to where agents could provide things for you or things like that through the process that would still keep you eligible for the NCAA. I think is something that would have to be vetted out and thought of. I do agree we should look at stuff on what’s best for the young men.”

Several guards with remaining eligibility, such as Dotson, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Kahlil Whitney and Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander, were not selected in the two-round, 60-player draft.

“In certain cases and there were plenty last night … this particular draft wasn’t top heavy. It was so middle heavy, so second-round heavy that some of the kids who went undrafted, you’d think, ‘Oh my gosh did they make the right decision? I wish they could go back.’ This would be a perfect sample size I think to look at to really discuss this moving forward because there have to be so many things involved,” Self said. “I personally think you are better off in most situations not getting drafted in making an NBA team than you are going late 50s sometimes, because if you are not drafted you get to pick where you go. It’d have to be thought out in a perfect world but I do believe kids should be allowed to come back if you are able to keep those other factors intact.”

Jazz GM explains pick of Azubuike

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik selected former KU center Udoka Azubuike with the 27th pick of the first round.

“We felt at the end of the day that Doke was the best defensive player, best player available given his unique production, physical attributes and ability to affect both offensively and defensively on the court,” Zanik said on the team’s official website.

“He has strength and ability to finish through contact and a great lob radius,” Zanik added. “He has the potential to be a very good roll man. And, in our opinion, he was the most impactful defensive player in the draft.”

Zanik said he was unsure if Azubuike would play a lot his rookie season considering there’s no NBA summer league to become acclimated as in normal years.

“It’s a unique year for these guys,” Zanik said on the Jazz website.

Azubuike said he did not pay attention to those who listed him a second-round prospect.

“For me, I’ve just been working hard and keeping my head down,” he said. “Not listening to the people talking about projections. A lot of people had me in the second round, but I wasn’t concerned about that. I know what I bring to the table. I know what I can bring to a team. I know whatever team drafted me, I’m going to have to go there and have to prove myself and work hard.”

Self still optimistic there will be a season

Self on Thursday was asked again if he feels the college basketball season will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. KU opens against Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I am confident we are going to have a season. I am confident we are going to have a (NCAA) tournament. I am not confident we are going to play a season without interruptions,” he said on the Big 12 teleconference. “I know the max number (of games) is 27. There may be some schools that get to that number. I think there will be interruptions.

“This is my concern. This is real. If a team gets quarantined and can’t play for two weeks and you are going to come back having practice, you are not going to be worth a flip for the next week or so after you come back. You can have the image or perspective of not being near as good as what you are and vice versa. If you are fortunate enough to stay healthy you may play some games you are not playing against full strength teams. I really believe the rankings, the seedings and all that stuff this year will be less important than any other year. I don’t think we’ll be comparing apples versus apples until we get to the NCAA Tournament,” Self added.