University of Kansas
Kansas’ Champions Classic game vs. Kentucky is official. Here’s KU’s updated schedule
No. 6-ranked Kansas will meet No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 Champions Classic at 8:30 p.m. Central time Dec. 1 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the network announced Wednesday.
Duke will play Michigan State in the first game of the Classic at 6:30 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina.
There will be no fans allowed at the games.
KU is 4-5 at the Champions Classic. Kentucky and Duke are 5-4 and Michigan State 3-6. KU is 1-2 versus Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks are scheduled to open the season against Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 26, in Fort Myers, Florida.
Updated KU basketball schedule
NOVEMBER
26-Gonzaga in Fort Myers, Florida, 12:30 p.m.
27-St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida, 1 p.m.
DECEMBER
1-Kentucky in Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m.
3-Washburn
5-North Dakota State
8-Creighton
11-Omaha
13-Tarleton State
17-at Texas Tech
22-West Virginia
JANUARY
2-Texas
5-at TCU
9-Oklahoma
12-at Oklahoma State
16-Iowa State
18-at Baylor
23-at Oklahoma
26-TCU
30-at Tennessee
FEBRUARY
2-Kansas State
6-at West Virginia
8-Oklahoma State
13-at Iowa State
16-at Kansas State
20-Texas Tech
22-at Texas
27-Baylor
MARCH
10-13-Big 12 Tournament, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
Comments