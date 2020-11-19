KU’s Azubuike goes in first round of NBA Draft to Utah Jazz; Dotson headed to Bulls

Former Kansas basketball center Udoka Azubuike, who was labeled a second-round pick in various mock drafts, achieved first-round status on NBA Draft Day.

The 7-foot, 2020 Big 12 player of the year from Nigeria and four-year player at KU, was selected No 27 overall by the Utah Jazz. in Wednesday night’s draft held in ESPN’s studio in Bristol, Connecticut. Meanwhile, 6-2 point guard Devon Dotson, who left KU for the pros after two seasons, in a big surprise, was not chosen in the two-round, 60-player draft.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported late Wednesday night that Dotson was headed to the Chicago Bulls in what is believed to be a two-way deal, meaning Dotson would split time between the Bulls and Bulls’ G League team in suburban Chicago.

KU coach Bill Self said he’d heard the same and heard Dotson, a Chicago native, had already spoken with Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Wednesday night. Dotson’s dad also confirmed reports were true in a Facebook direct message to The Kansas City Star.

Dotson, as well as Azubuike, had been considered second-round picks by Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBSsports.com

“I’m happy for Doke, ecstatic, but certainly feel for Devon,” KU coach Self said after the draft in a Zoom call with reporters. “You can’t really say he deserved more than what some others may have gotten tonight but in our biased eyes I felt like he was overlooked in a way I feel I haven’t seen very often with any of our players (in draft).”

Self stated that Azubuike “went as high as he possibly could. I’m so happy for him, happy for the organization he went to. I know he was emotional and ecstatic and then you have the total polar opposite with Devon not getting drafted.”

Self noted that Dotson’s agent was not displeased with the results of the evening.

“Many times you are better off not getting drafted if it’s after 45 or so,” Self said. “I believe he already is set up with a 2-way deal that will of course allow him to make some money. It’s a bittersweet night for us, because I can’t believe there were eight point guards (in draft) better than Devon. He was consensus second-team All-American, played his (butt) off for us. It’s not the end. All it means is he has to do it the hard way. Sometimes doing it the hard way turns out to be the best way. He’ll stay positive and stay focused. I’m sure he’ll ripple some waters (in NBA).”

Self said he had heard Dotson had fared well in talks with teams heading into the draft.

“Everybody we talked to was impressed with his workouts and work ethic,” Self said. “Outside of the first 40 picked, it’s pretty much a crapshoot.”

Azubuike commented to the Salt Lake Tribune about his selection.

“I didn’t really work out (for the Jazz), just had some meetings, some Zoom calls. They came down to Kansas to do a physical with me,” Azubuike said after his selection.

Asked about his immediate role his rookie season, Azubuike told the Tribune he intends to learn from Rudy Gobert, “set some screens, be physical.”

He said he’s down about five pounds from his college playing weight — from 265 to 260.

“I do think Doke can provide minutes and certainly be a defensive presence early in his career,” Self said of Azubuike who averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 boards and 2.6 blocks a game his senior year at KU. Azubuike is the NCAA’s all-time field goal percentage leader at 74.6%. However he’s a 41.6% free-throw shooter.

Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists in earning first-team all-Big 12 honors in 2019-20. He hit 46.8% of his shots including 30.9% from three and 83% from the line.

Of ESPN reports he’s headed to the Bulls, Self said: “I heard that too. He’s from Chicago and the G-League team is in Chicago. That’d be a big bonus as far as an opportunity to still be part of the organization and be in the same city.”