KU big man recruit J.T. Thor announces decision date; Kentucky lands Fletcher

Kansas basketball recruiting target J.T. Thor, one of the top big men in the Class of 2021, has decided to switch to the Class of 2020, stockrisers.com reported on Sunday.

In addition, Thor on Sunday set August 26 as the date he’ll announce his college choice.

“I wanted to go back to my original class, and take the challenge,” Thor, a 6-foot-9, 195-pound senior-to-be power forward from Norcross High in Georgia told stockrisers.com on Sunday. “Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Memphis, Oregon, and others have been talking to me. No visits are scheduled just yet, but I will commit on August 26th, which is my birthday.”

Thor, ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia last season. He’s originally from Anchorage, Alaska.

In the past he’s also mentioned Maryland, LSU, UCLA Oklahoma State and Miami as contenders.

“Standing close to 6-9 and with great length and offensive abilities, Thor is someone that fits the modern game to a tee,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “He can create his own shot to the perimeter, is an underrated playmaker out of the high post and can defend more than just one position.”

Fletcher picks Kentucky

Cam’Ron Fletcher, a 6-6 senior-to-be small forward from Vashon High in St. Louis who was offered a scholarship by KU on June 30, on Sunday orally committed to Kentucky.

The Brad Beal Elite AAU player ranked No. 37 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, had visited Missouri, Michigan State and Kentucky. He also had KU, Michigan State, Alabama and North Carolina on his list.

Fletcher is a Brad Beal AAU teammate of Caleb Love. Love is a 6-3 senior-to-be from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, who recently made a recruiting visit to KU and was offered a scholarship by KU coach Bill Self. Love is ranked No. 32 in the recruiting class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He has a list of KU, Missouri, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville and North Carolina.

Green sets Dec. 25 decision date

Jalen Green, a 6-5 senior-to-be shooting guard from Prolific Prep in Fresno, California, on Sunday wrote on Twitter that he will announce his college choice on Christmas Day.

Green, who has a list of KU, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, Florida State and others, is the No. 3-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

Chandler to visit Arkansas

Kennedy Chandler, a 6-0 junior-to-be point guard from Briarcrest Christian High School in Eads, Tennessee, who is ranked No. 28 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, will make an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Friday, according to nwahomepage.com. He plays spring and summer basketball for MOKAN Elite. He is considering KU, Arkansas, Memphis, Louisville, Arizona, Mississippi and others.

Brown-Ferguson likely to reclassify

Javonte Brown-Ferguson, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound junior-to-be power forward from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, will likely reclassify from 2021 to 2020, he told zagsblog.com on Saturday.

Brown — he has received scholarship offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Maryland, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon, Marquette, Purdue, Ohio State, Tulane, Providence, Texas A&M, UConn, Seton Hall, New Mexico, Stanford, Georgetown, Ohio and others — is ranked No. 46 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

Brown-Ferguson, a native of Toronto, Canada, said he’s “70-30” in favor of moving to the Class of 2020. He will make a final decision on reclassifying in early January.

Brown-Ferguson told zagsblog.com he “models his game after Anthony Davis and Nicola Jokic, but hopes to follow fellow Canadians like Andrew Wiggins, R.J. Barrett and others into the NBA.”

Enaruna’s team goes 2-4

KU freshman Tristan Enaruna’s Netherlands team clobbered Latvia, 91-61, on Sunday to finish 2-4 at the 2019 FIBA Under-18 European Championships in Greece.

Enaruna, a 6-8 forward, scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting (0 of 5 from three). He hit 6 of 7 free throws while grabbing seven rebounds with three steals in 26 minutes.

Enaruna on Saturday scored 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in the Netherlands’ 88-78 loss to Montenegro. He missed seven threes in as many attempts. He was 5 of 6 from the line.

Enaruna led Netherlands in scoring (19.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.7 rpg) at the event. He hit 40.3 percent of his shots. He was 5 of 36 from three for 13.9 percent and 21 of 42 from the line for 50 percent.