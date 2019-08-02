Frank Mason returns to Lawrence as member of Milwaukee Bucks; Caleb Love lists KU, MU

Frank Mason runs youth hoops camp at Sports Pavilion Lawrence Sacramento Kings guard and former KU Jayhawks All-American Frank Mason returned to Lawrence on July 25, 2018 for his youth basketball camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Kings guard and former KU Jayhawks All-American Frank Mason returned to Lawrence on July 25, 2018 for his youth basketball camp.

Virginia native Frank Mason III ran the court with youths grades 1 through 12 for three hours, then signed autographs and posed for pictures with campers and their parents on Friday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence.

It was a familiar scene ... the 5-foot-11, 2017 University of Kansas graduate tutoring youngsters for the third straight summer at his Frank Mason Camp. The 25-year-old, third-year NBA point guard says plans are already in the works to be back in the area again in the Summer of 2020.

“It’s because of how much this place has given me in four years. I had the opportunity to change my life here,” said Mason, who played at KU from 2013-17. Mason also had camps in Olathe and Wichita earlier in the week.

“Kansas means a lot to me — everything. My years here are something I’ll cherish forever. Kansas is home forever,” Mason added.

Mason, college basketball’s consensus player of the year in 2017, recently was released by the Sacramento Kings after two seasons and was since signed to a two-way contract by the Milwaukee Bucks. Busy since the July 20 Bucks transaction, Mason decided to cancel the celebrity softball game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at T-Bones Stadium in Kansas City.

“We are always thinking of more ideas, what we can do here, to stay creative. Maybe we’ll have the softball game, maybe some type of basketball game,” Mason said of next summer’s charity event.

He’s been in Milwaukee, meeting key personnel from his new team.

“I love the Bucks’ chances for sure,” Mason said of winning big in 2019-20. “It’s been great so far. I’ve been with the staff hanging around the facility, getting to know everyone. It’s been great. The player development has been unbelievable so far. I’ve spent time in Milwaukee working out, getting better.”

He said the team has made it clear he’s wanted.

“That’s why they got me. They need an extra point guard,” Mason said.

“I miss my teammates in Sacramento and miss being out in California. At the same time, I am excited about playing for the Bucks in Milwaukee.”

Mason on Friday said he was saddened to hear the news that KU broadcasting legend Max Falkenstien died Monday at the age of 95.

“(He is) a great person. My condolences go to his family. I wish I could have spent some more time with him before this happened,” Mason said.

Also, Mason heard the news former KU forward Perry Ellis had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. Ellis will miss the upcoming season. He’d planned on playing in 2019-20 in Japan.

“I believe he’ll come back strong,” said Mason, who, like Ellis, is 25. “I believe he will have the right group to help him get back through rehab.”

Love has KU, MU on his list

Caleb Love, a 6-3 senior-to-be point guard from Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis, on Friday listed Kansas and Missouri as two of his six college finalists. Love, who is ranked No. 32 in the recruiting class of 2020 by rivals.com, also is considering Arizona, Indiana, Louisville and North Carolina. Tipton Edits reported the final list of six on Twitter.

“They (Jayhawk coaches) want for me to come in and they want to play me next to another guard since that is their system,” Love tells rivals.com. “I don’t know who it might be but they believe that Devon Dotson is going to go to the league after this year so they want for me to come in and play on and off of the ball thanks to my versatility since I can score the ball but also pass and make plays for others.”

Of Missouri, he said: “It is close to home; it is two-hours away. They just want for me to come in and turn that program around and put on for my hometown basically. They are going to help me get to the league.”

Love has made unofficial visits to KU, Missouri, Indiana and Louisville. He plans on making official visits during the upcoming school year.

“One of the top standouts at last week’s USA Basketball Mini-Camp, Love has made great progressions with his playmaking and shooting. A high-level athlete that is one of the best defenders nationally, Love is someone that can play either guard position, has his game headed in the proper direction and is rightfully receiving priority attention from each of his six finalists,” writes Corey Evans of rivals.com.

Isaiah Todd cuts list

Isaiah Todd, a 6-10 senior-to-be forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday cut his list of schools to five, Tipton Edits reported on Twitter.

They are: KU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan and Memphis.

Todd, the No. 13-rated player in the class of 2020 by rivals.com, who is originally from Richmond, Virginia, averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds a game last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. He’s decided to switch schools for his senior year. Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this past season on the Nike EYBL Circuit.