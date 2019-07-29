KU’s Enaruna leads Netherlands in scoring, rebounding at Euro Under-18 championships

Tristan Enaruna on picking jersey No. 13, why he chose KU Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Tristan Enaruna talks about picking jersey No. 13 and why he chose KU. He spoke to reporters at Washburn coach Brett Ballard's basketball camp on June 6, 2019, in Topeka. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Tristan Enaruna talks about picking jersey No. 13 and why he chose KU. He spoke to reporters at Washburn coach Brett Ballard's basketball camp on June 6, 2019, in Topeka.

Incoming University of Kansas freshman forward Tristan Enaruna has been leading scorer and rebounder for his Netherlands team after three Group D games at the FIBA Under-18 European Championships in Volos, Greece.

Enaruna, 6-8, 200 from Almere, Netherlands, has averaged 19.3 points a game on 41.8% shooting for Netherlands, 1-2 in the tournament after defeating Croatia and losing to Spain and Finland.

He’s made 2 of 13 threes (15.4%) and 10 of 22 free throws (45.5%). He’s also averaged 8.0 rebounds a game.

Enaruna scored 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting (0 of 3 from three, 5 of 13 from line) in Monday’s 59-53 loss to Finland. Enaruna contributed 13 rebounds with three assists and two steals in 35 minutes for Netherlands.

On Sunday, Enaruna scored 29 points on 12-for-23 shooting (1 of 6 from three, 4 of 5 from line) in a 98-63 second-round Group D victory over Croatia. He added four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in 32 minutes.

Enaruna scored 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting (1 of 4 threes) with two blocks and one steal in Saturday’s 98-65 opening round loss to Spain. He had seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes.

The tournament will continue with Round of 16 play on Wednesday.