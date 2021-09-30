Bruce Weber loses Kansas State forward to season-ending injury before first practice

Texas Tech’s Micah Peavy (5) passes the ball around Kansas State’s Seryee Lewis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson) AP

The Kansas State men’s basketball team lost one of its players to a season-ending injury before the Wildcats held their first practice.

K-State coach Bruce Weber has announced that Seryee Lewis suffered a torn ACL in preseason workouts and won’t be available for several months after going surgery to fix the injury last week.

“He had a severe injury this fall,” Weber said. “He had surgery 10 days ago and he’s going to miss the season.”

Lewis is a 6-foot-9 and 230-pound sophomore forward from Chicago. He came off the bench to play in 18 games as a freshman, averaging two points and 1.1 rebounds. His best game came against Baylor when he scored nine points on five shots.

He was expected to provide depth at both power forward and center for the Wildcats as a sophomore behind Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu and Ismael Massoud. But that will not be possible now.

“That’s the sad part,” Weber said. “He was starting to figure it out, how hard you have to play and the intensity at this level ... He was starting to make some progress and then he had the injury. It’s sad for him, but like with anyone who gets hurt, we tell him to use this as an opportunity to get better at something and make a negative into a positive.”

Weber said K-State will support Lewis as he goes through rehab in hopes that he will be able to help the Wildcats next year.

Without Lewis, K-State will turn to Carlton Linguard and Logan Landers for extra minutes when Weber decides to go with a big lineup.

The Wildcats have experienced a plethora of early season injuries in recent years, particularly in their front court. That unfortunate trend will continue this season.