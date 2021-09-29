Kansas State fans can watch men’s basketball practice this weekend. Here are details

Any Kansas State fan hoping to get a jump start on men’s basketball season can watch Bruce Weber and his team practice this weekend.

K-State is inviting fans to watch the Wildcats as they hold an open practice at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The practice will last until 1:30 p.m., one hour before the K-State football team faces off against No. 6 Oklahoma at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fans can enter the arena through the northwest or northeast entrances with the doors to sections 4, 5 and 6 or sections 18, 19 and 20.

The K-State men’s basketball team will begin practicing for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.

The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons under Weber, but there is hope they can bounce back this year as the team returns four of its top five scorers and welcomes in impact transfers Mark Smith (Missouri), Markquis Nowell (Arkansas-Little Rock) and Ismael Massoud (Wake Forest).

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 1:46 PM.