SportsBeat KC: After a winless weekend, challenges grow for K-State, Mizzou, KU

Can Kansas State repeat 2020’s victory over Oklahoma? And who will be the Wildcats’ QB? Associated Press file photo

Kansas State, Missouri and Kansas went on the road last weekend seeking football victories. Each came away empty-handed. The Wildcats and Tigers return home Saturday, but the challenges only increase.

The Wildcats take on sixth-ranked Oklahoma in search of a third straight victory over the Sooners. K-State’s chances may rest on who starts at quarterback. Could Fort Osage product Skylar Thompson make his return? Kellis Robinett breaks down the matchup.

Kansas, which visits Iowa State, has been solid in the first half of games but unable to close them out. Jesse Newell explains why, and Gary Bedore talks some KU hoops — including Late Night at the Phog, which takes place Friday.

Lila Bromberg discusses what Missouri needs to do get back on the winning track against Tennessee. The Tigers dropped a heartbreaker in overtime at Boston College, and the defense remained leaky.

Story links:

Why Kansas State has played its best football under Chris Klieman against Oklahoma

Former Mizzou quarterback Shawn Robinson is making an impact at safety

KU football has an encouraging sign that’s also led to a glaring weakness

Is Bill Self ready for start of KU season? “I don’t know it all fits yet”

