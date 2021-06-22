Kansas State University

Kansas State Wildcats add second football recruit this week to 2022 recruiting class

For the second time in three days, Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2022 recruiting class.

Brayden Loftin is the latest high school prospect to orally commit to the Wildcats this week. He is a 6-foot-5 and 207-pound tight end from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who announced his intentions to play for K-State quickly after receiving a scholarship offer.

K-State football coach Chris Klieman offered Loftin earlier this month during a camp. Loftin returned to campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday and committed to K-State’s staff while there.

“I would like to thank the coaches at Kansas State,” he wrote on social media, “for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

Loftin doesn’t currently boast a star rating on Rivals. But several other schools were interested in him as a football recruit. He received scholarship offers from 18 different schools, including Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Harvard and Yale.

K-State was the only school from a power conference that offered him a scholarship, so that clearly set the Wildcats apart from the rest of the pack.

With Loftin on board, K-State has now gained six commitments from players in the 2022 recruiting class. Loftin joins Colby McCalister as the only out-of-state pledges from the bunch. The other four Sunflower State recruits are Silas Etter, Tyston Struber, Sterling Lockett and Tobi Osunsanmi.

It’s been a productive week for K-State on the recruiting front. Osunsanmi, a gifted athlete from Wichita East, pledged his services to the Wildcats on Sunday.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Kellis Robinett
Kellis Robinett
Kellis Robinett covers Kansas State athletics for The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star. A winner of more than a dozen national writing awards, he lives in Manhattan with his wife and four children.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service