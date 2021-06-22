Kansas State Wildcats add second football recruit this week to 2022 recruiting class

For the second time in three days, Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2022 recruiting class.

Brayden Loftin is the latest high school prospect to orally commit to the Wildcats this week. He is a 6-foot-5 and 207-pound tight end from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who announced his intentions to play for K-State quickly after receiving a scholarship offer.

K-State football coach Chris Klieman offered Loftin earlier this month during a camp. Loftin returned to campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday and committed to K-State’s staff while there.

“I would like to thank the coaches at Kansas State,” he wrote on social media, “for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

Loftin doesn’t currently boast a star rating on Rivals. But several other schools were interested in him as a football recruit. He received scholarship offers from 18 different schools, including Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Harvard and Yale.

K-State was the only school from a power conference that offered him a scholarship, so that clearly set the Wildcats apart from the rest of the pack.

With Loftin on board, K-State has now gained six commitments from players in the 2022 recruiting class. Loftin joins Colby McCalister as the only out-of-state pledges from the bunch. The other four Sunflower State recruits are Silas Etter, Tyston Struber, Sterling Lockett and Tobi Osunsanmi.

It’s been a productive week for K-State on the recruiting front. Osunsanmi, a gifted athlete from Wichita East, pledged his services to the Wildcats on Sunday.