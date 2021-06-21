This Week in K-State Recruiting: Wildcats land first June football pledge. Who’s next?

The drought is over.

Though it took longer than some expected, the Kansas State football team landed its first high school recruit of the month when Tobi Osunsanmi announced his intentions to play for the Wildcats with an announcement made on social media over the weekend.

“I am proud to say that I will be committing to Kansas State University,” he wrote, “to continue my educational and football career.”

Osunsanmi is a 6-foot-3 and 210-pound linebacker from Wichita East. He orally committed to K-State on Sunday after participating in a camp on the Wildcats’ campus. He chose them after previously receiving scholarship offers from Kansas, Akron, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.

The Wildcats hope his athleticism will allow Osunsanmi to develop into an impact player in college. Osunsanmi is one of the top pure athletes in his recruiting class. He has previously played safety in high school, and is also a skilled sprinter. He can run the 100-yard dash in 10.8 seconds and regularly competes in track and field meets every spring.

His combination of size and speed gives him obvious upside as he matures.

Osunsanmi joins a long list of Wichita products to pledge his services to the Wildcats. He is the first to join a K-State recruiting class since offensive lineman Ben Adler of Trinity Academy.

With Osunsanmi on board, K-State’s 2022 recruiting class now boasts five members. He joins Silas Etter, Tyson Struber, Sterling Lockett and Colby McCalister.

Osunsanmi’s commitment was a nice change of pace for the Wildcats, who have been hosting players on visits all month but were also searching for their first commitment since way back on April 18, from McCalister.

Who could be next?

K-State football coach Chris Klieman is crossing his fingers that other recruits will notice the addition of Osunsanmi and decide to join him in their 2022 recruiting class.

One commitment can sometimes have a ripple effect and create positive momentum for a team on the recruiting trail.

We will see if that happens this week. If any other K-State targets make the plunge, there are a few names worth monitoring.

Charles Nimrod could be the next football recruit to pick the Wildcats. Nimrod is a 6-foot-3 and 180-pound receiver from Bentonville, Arkansas with a unique connection to K-State. His grandfather, Michael Creed, played receiver for the Wildcats for three seasons from 1969-71 and caught passes from former quarterback Lynn Dickey.

Nimrod has a visit scheduled with K-State coming up this week.

Another name to keep an eye on: Bradyen Loftin. The tight end from Council Bluffs, Iowa added a scholarship offer from K-State earlier this month. And the Wildcats are the only team from a power conference that has done so.

Mudia Reuben also seems like a strong candidate to potentially pick K-State at some point. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound receiver from Park Hill South appeared to have an excellent time at K-State while he toured campus on an official visit over the weekend.

He posted several photos and videos of himself interacting with K-State coaches, and the Wildcats are among the top schools pushing for his services. Reuben also boasts scholarship offers from Kansas, Vanderbilt, Yale and a host of mid-major schools. He is scheduled to visit Vanderbilt this week and is also hoping to give Stanford a close look later this summer or early in the fall.

It may be a while before he makes his decision. But you never know in recruiting.

Wildcats get ahead of game with new scholarship offer

K-State isn’t just focusing on its 2022 recruiting class at the moment.

The Wildcats are also trying to make a long-term impact with younger recruits. No more was that evident than with one of their most recent scholarship offers. Over the weekend, K-State coaches extended one to Bradyen Jacobs, an offensive lineman who won’t be in college until 2025.

After a great conversation with @CoachKli I am honored to say I got an offer from Kansas State University. Appreciate the hospitality @CoachAnderson15 @CoachCRiles pic.twitter.com/xpFgomuMrF — Brayden Jacobs (@BraydenJacobs77) June 20, 2021

There is an obvious reason why K-State is interested in him, even at a young age. Jacobs is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs.

Brayden Jacobs is from Suwanee, Georgia. His only other offer is currently from Southern Illinois, but he also recently participated in a camp at Georgia Tech. It seems K-State is getting in on Jacobs at the earliest stage possible.