Kansas State Wildcats land offensive lineman from nation’s top juco football team

Kansas State’s newest football player will bring a national championship pedigree with him to Manhattan.

Kingsley Ugwu, a 6-foot-4 and 311-pound offensive tackle who helped the Hutchinson Community College football team win a national title at the junior college level earlier this month, has announced that he will transfer and play for the Wildcats next season.

Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Ugwu was a two-year starter for the Blue Dragons and served as part of one of the best offensive lines in school history.

This past season, he helped Hutchinson pave the way for 45.4 points per game and 472.8 yards per game. Perhaps most impressively, the Blue Dragons averaged 273.5 yards on the ground.

His stellar play earned him first-team All-America honors from the NJCAA, along with five of his teammates.

Ugwu chose the Wildcats over Texas Tech. He also held offers from Baylor and Colorado.

K-State returns all five starters on its offensive line, but Ugwu will have an opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

The Wildcats seem to like what they are bringing back with Noah Johnson at center, plus Cooper Beebe and Josh Rivas at guard. But tackle was a question mark at times for the Wildcats last season.

At the least, Ugwu will be expected to push for a spot in the tackle rotation, which will also include Christian Duffie and Kaitori Leveston.

The Wildcats also added a pair of other transfers this week in their secondary in Prairie View A&M defensive back Reggie Stubblefield and Kennesaw State defensive back Cincere Mason.