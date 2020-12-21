K-State football retains key senior, adds graduate transfer on defense

The Kansas State football team received a double dose of good news on Monday.

In the span of a few hours, the Wildcats learned that they were retaining a key member of their defensive line and also adding a potential difference maker at linebacker.

The key player coming back is senior defensive end Bronson Massie. A 6-foot-4 and 260-pound pass rusher from Lufkin, Texas, he elected to remain in college and play an extra season for the Wildcats after making 13 tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks while playing in all 10 games this year.

He announced his decision on social media, taking advantage of a temporary NCAA rule that allows all seniors to return for an extra year of eligibility.

His return will help K-State replace the loss of star defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who announced earlier this month that he was declaring for the NFL Draft as a junior.

K-State will also feature more depth than originally expected at linebacker next season.

Eric Munoz, a graduate transfer from Utah State, announced Monday that he intends to transfer to K-State and finish out his college career with the Wildcats.

It seems like he could be a good fit in Manhattan. The 6-foot and 225-pound senior worked his way into a scholarship with the Aggies after originally joining them as a walk-on. His hard-nosed approach to practice and games allowed him to make 46 tackles and two interceptions at Utah State.

Honored to announce that I will be furthering my education and athletic career at Kansas State University. Appreciate all the love and support from everyone who helped me get here. #Gowildacts

Psalm 37:7 pic.twitter.com/pQKrTbOd1d — Eric Munoz (@EricMunoz21) December 21, 2020

Linebacker is a position of need for the Wildcats, as they are set to lose seniors Justin Hughes, Elijah Sullivan and Cody Fletcher this offseason.

Hughes has already announced plans to begin preparing for a potential pro career, while Fletcher and Sullivan have not publicly shared their future plans.

Four other K-State seniors recently announced their intentions. Defensive back Brock Monty, tight end Briley Moore and running back Harry Trotter are moving one, while quarterback Skylar Thompson is returning for one more year.