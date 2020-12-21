K-State basketball, in rare blowout victory, looks sharp against Jacksonville

Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis grabs a loose ball during a win over Jacksoville at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State accomplished something during a 70-46 victory over Jacksonville on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum that it hadn’t previously done this season.

The Wildcats won big.

They started hot and never trailed against the Dolphins, which was a welcome change for a young roster that hasn’t found many opportunities to play loose, have fun and celebrate a drama-free victory. They won this game by a wider margin (24 points) than their other three wins combined (14 points).

K-State took care of business against a lesser opponent and that had to feel like an early Christmas gift. The Wildcats (4-5) will now get a few days off before trying to even their record in their next game against Omaha on Dec. 29.

A winning streak will be within reach if the Wildcats continue playing the way they did against the Dolphins (6-4). This was easily K-State’s most balanced effort of the season, with nine different players combining to make 27 field goals on 23 assists.

That allowed K-State to lead by 19 points at halftime and by 30 points in the second half. The rout was on with the Wildcats playing some of their best defense of the season. Jacksonville only made 34% of their shots.

On the other end of the floor, freshman guard Nijel Pack led the way with 16 points. It seemed like he busted out of his slump by knocking down four three-pointers. But DaJuan Gordon also had a strong game with 13 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double in three games. Senior guard Mike McGuirl also had 12 points and seven assists.

All three of them got to enjoy the final few minutes of this game from the bench after lifting the Wildcats to a lopsided victory. It was the first time they experienced that feeling all season. Their goal is to experience it again.