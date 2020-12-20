Skylar Thompson’s return will add intrigue to Kansas State QB situation next season

After months of speculation, Skylar Thompson has set the record straight about his football future.

The Kansas State quarterback has decided to return to Manhattan for a rare sixth year of college eligibility next season, which means the Wildcats will have one of the most experienced passers in the nation commanding their offense in 2021.

That is welcome news for a K-State team that missed Thompson after the senior suffered a season-ending injury on his right arm and pectoral area against Texas Tech in the third game of this season.

“This minor setback has lit a fire inside of me, and I’m more determined than I have ever been,” Thompson wrote on his social-media announcement. “I believe in Coach (Chris) Klieman and what we are doing here, and I want to be a part of it. Kansas State University means a lot to me, and I am ready to give it my all for one more season in front of the best fans in the country.

Thompson enrolled at K-State way back in 2016 and has been starting games for the Wildcats since 2017. He will get another opportunity to do so in 2021, because all college football players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some seniors have decided to take advantage of that opportunity by returning to school. Others have opted to move onto the next chapter in their lives.

Had Thompson played a full season in 2020, all signs pointed to him making a run at the NFL in the spring. But only getting to play 2 1/2 games as a senior motivated to return, especially with freshman Will Howard experienced growing pains as he tried to replace him.

Watching K-State’s final seven games from the sideline motivated him to keep playing for the Wildcats.

“Although the past couple of months have been very challenging, I’m thankful for having gone through this process,” Thompson said. “It has given me the opportunity to learn, see the game from a different perspective and it has opened my eyes to the many other blessings in my life. God’s plan is far greater than my understanding, and I trust in that with all my heart.”

His decision to return adds some serious intrigue to K-State’s quarterback position.

Thompson will return as the presumptive starter next season. It’s hard to replace experience in college football, and he will be a fifth-year starter. He also had K-State humming along early this season as he guided the Wildcats to a come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma and then led them to an early lead over Texas Tech.

During his long career, Thompson has thrown for 5,021 yards and 30 touchdowns while also helping the Wildcats on the ground with 1,083 yards and 22 touchdowns.

His nose for the end zone was missed as the season went on and K-State’s offense struggled in the red zone.

But there is no guarantee that he will handle quarterback duties all by himself next year.

He will be joined by two other quality passers next season.

Howard had his ups and downs as a freshman, but he showed potential, especially in his first few games after Thompson went down. With Howard at quarterback, K-State rattled off victories against Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas to start Big 12 play 4-0. But his inexperience showed during the second half of the season and the Wildcats lost their final five games.

He completed 90 of 168 passes for 1,178 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 364 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Before Thompson suffered his injury, many K-State fans wondered if Howard was good enough to split snaps and play a few series in each game. Those questions will likely continue.

Also: a third young quarterback is about the enter the mix.

Jake Rubley, a four-star recruit from Highlands Ranch, Colo., signed with K-State last week, and he seems capable of challenging for playing time immediately.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 25 prospect in the entire 2021 recruiting class, making him the highest-profile recruit K-State has landed since Josh Freeman in 2006.

Under normal circumstances, most offseason conversations about K-State football would revolve around a quarterback competition between Howard and Rubley -- two skilled young passers that seem capable of becoming the team’s QB of the future.

Instead, fans will wonder how K-State can develop both of them while leaning on the veteran Thompson as the best short-term quarterback.

The Wildcats suddenly have three intriguing options at their most important position.