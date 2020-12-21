K-State Wildcats vs. Jacksonville: Basketball lineups, time, TV and prediction

The details

When/where: 1 p.m. Monday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

TV/radio: ESPN+ (Streaming service, subscription required); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. Jacksonville Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Cameron Boozer 6-9 Fr. 1.2 F 0 Dontarius James 6-8 Jr. 18.6 G 23 Tyreese Davis 6-6 So. 12.3 G 14 Mo Arnold 6-2 So. 7.2 G 2 Corey Romich 6-4 Sr. 1.7 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 6.4 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 12.4 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.4 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 9.8 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 9.3





About Jacksonville (6-3): The Dolphins have played well against lower-tier competition this season and struggled against opponents from power conferences. All six of their victories have come against teams ranked 283 or lower by Ken Pomeroy. And they lost 98-65 at Georgia and 73-64 at Miami. They play an up-tempo style with an average possession length of 15.5 seconds. Sophomore guard Tyreese Davis has a connection to K-State. He is from Kansas City and his father, Tyrone Davis, played for the Wildcats in the mid 90s.

About Kansas State (3-5): The Wildcats are coming off a blowout loss to Baylor in which the Bears reached 100 points. Before that defeat, they won games against Milwuakee and Iowa State. Defense has been a weakness for K-State all season, and it will try to show some improvement in that area against the Dolphins. Though he is not expected to start, it will be interesting to see if reserve forward Antonio Gordon can build off his strong showing against Baylor in which he scored 23 points.

Prediction: The next two games provide an opportunity for K-State to go on another winning streak.

Baylor humbled the Wildcats on Saturday, but there is a huge difference between the nation’s No. 2 ranked team and Jacksonville or Omaha.

Pomeroy rates Baylor as the top team in his college basketball database. Jacksonville (287) and Omaha (243) are closer to the other end of the spectrum.

K-State will be favored in each of their next two games, and it will be important for it take care of business in those games in order to even its record before the team returns to Big 12 play in January.

Expect them to do exactly that on Monday with an improved effort against the Dolphins. K-State has a big talent advantage, and Jacksonville will be playing a road game two days after losing to Miami. But the Wildcats will need to play better defense than they have all season to turn this into a blowout.

Kansas State 74, Jacksonville 66.