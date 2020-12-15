Kansas State opens Big 12 play with surprising road upset against Iowa State

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack makes a move against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

A lot can change in a week.

The Kansas State men’s basketball team surprised many within its own fan base by going on the road to beat Iowa State 74-65 in its Big 12 opener on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, exactly seven days after the Wildcats suffered a humiliating home loss to Division II Fort Hays State.

Most gave up on Bruce Weber’s squad after that defeat, but it has shown significant improvement since that frustrating performance. The Wildcats have changed their starting lineup, ratcheted up their defensive intensity and regained some much-needed confidence.

Add it all up and it has been enough for K-State (3-4, 1-0 Big 12) to reel off back-to-back victories and to send a message to the rest of the conference that it might not finish last in the league standings, as was predicted in the preseason Big 12 poll.

The Wildcats raced to an early double-digit lead over Iowa State (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) and never let the Cyclones seriously threaten the rest of the way.

A string of three-pointers, and a 13-0 run, midway through the first half helped K-State set the tone. The first two came from junior-college transfer Carlton Linguard. Iowa State defenders left the seven-footer all alone on the perimeter on consecutive possessions and he took advantage with a pair of threes. Then Rudi Williams hit another outside shot to put lots of pressure on the Cyclones.

Iowa State committed myriad penalties trying to play catchup, and K-State capitalized with easy baskets and sharp free-throw shooting.

All eight K-State players that took the floor in this game scored, and the Wildcats entered the locker room with a 40-26 lead.

The second half wasn’t pretty for either team, with both sides going cold and turning the ball over at head-shaking paces, but K-State did enough to hold on.

Weber has stumbled upon something good with the young and small starting lineup K-State has used in its past two games. The Wildcats started three freshmen in a Big 12 game for the first time on Tuesday, but inexperience didn’t bother them.

Davion Bradford and DaJuan Gordon were the players of the game.

Bradford, the freshman forward continues to thrive in K-State’s four-guard lineup, particularly on offense. His teammates keep lobbing passes his way around the rim and he keeps converting them into easy dunks.

He scored 14 points and once again looked like he might have a bright future in purple.

But he received lots of help. Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon had his first double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Linguard had 10 points in just his third game with the Wildcats. And everyone else in the rotation contributed something.

Perhaps the most encouraging development of all was the way K-State closed the game. After Iowa State pulled to within seven in the final minute, the Wildcats made free throws and avoided turnovers in the final minute to secure a victory. That showed maturity from a young roster in a situation when some expected them to falter.