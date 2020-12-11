Kansas State bounces back from humbling loss with much-needed victory over Milwaukee

Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (center) makes a move against Milwaukee defenders at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday night Dec. 11, 2020.

Turns out, bouncing back from one of the worst losses in school history is not impossible.

The Kansas State basketball team got back to its winning ways by surviving a late comeback attempt from Milwaukee for a 76-75 victory on Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in a game that had the Wildcats smiling, and sweating, as they walked off the court. That was a stark contrast from earlier in the week when players looked shell-shocked immediately after they suffered a humiliating loss to Division-II Fort Hays State.

Things were much different this time around. K-State coach Bruce Weber went with a young, small starting lineup that featured three freshmen and one forward. That group rewarded him by playing with energy and executing on both ends of the court, even though it nearly coughed up a seven-point lead in the final minute.

K-State newcomers combined to score all but 13 of the team’s 76 points, with Davion Bradford (18), Selton Miguel (17) and Rudi Williams (16) leading a pack of five different players who reached double figures.

The Wildcats also played much sharper on defense than they have in recent games. For the first time all season, players were consistently in position to help and expressed anger when they allowed the Panthers to make shots.

Milwaukee, which was playing its first game of the season, surprisingly started the night on a 7-0 run. But K-State seized control shortly after with a 14-0 run.

The Wildcats led at halftime and held off a second-charge from Milwaukee with a string of clutch plays from their heralded newcomers, including several impressive dunks from Bradford, some key shots from Miguel and a late three-pointer from Williams.

Things got much tighter than they needed to be in the final moments when the Wildcats missed four straight free throws over the final 37 seconds. Milwaukee actually in-bounded the ball with a chance to go ahead with 1.6 seconds remaining. But McGuirl intercepted the pass and K-State held on.

It’s fair to wonder how many other Big 12 teams would struggle to beat an opponent like Milwaukee, which only won 12 games last season and entered Friday ranked 285th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball database.

But any victory is a good result for K-State right now. This was an encouraging outcome for the Wildcats.

With the win, K-State (2-4) can now enter Big 12 play at Iowa State on Tuesday with some confidence after moving past a humiliating loss.