Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert announces decision on 2021 NFL Draft

After three highly successful seasons as a member of Kansas State’s defensive line, Wyatt Hubert has decided that he is ready for a new challenge.

Hubert, a star pass rusher for the Wildcats, announced Tuesday that he will forgo his final years of college eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It was always my dream to play football for Kansas State University as long as I can remember,” Hubert said, “and I’ve been fortunate and blessed to have lived that dream these last four years while earning my degree and graduating from such an amazing institution. The Kansas State program has prepared me for so much and I look forward to what my future holds.”

Hubert leaves K-State after making 94 career tackles and 20 sacks. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore and figures to once again be in the mix for all-conference honors this season after making 27 tackles and 8 1/2 sacks on the edge of the Wildcats’ defensive line.

Following the final game of the regular season, Hubert said he would think about his options for “two or three weeks” and then make a decision about his future. Turns out he only needed 10 days.

In his announcement, Hubert indicated that he will “begin my combine training immediately,” which means he will not play for the Wildcats if they receive an invitation to a bowl game later this month.

One Chapter closed, another Chapter opened. Wildcat nation, thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/T3jhj66hk6 — Wyatt Hubert (@Wyatt_Bert) December 16, 2020

Most experts project Hubert as a potential middle-round selection.

K-State did not produce a single NFL Draft pick last year, but it will be hard for NFL scouts to overlook Hubert’s body (6-foot-3 and 270 pounds) or his abilities.

Hubert is the second K-State football player to declare for the NFL Draft this month, joining senior tight end Briley Moore.

