Kansas State football recruits give fans sneak peek at potential all-white uniforms

What would the Kansas State football team look like in all-white uniforms?

We now have the answer.

A pair of recruits gave K-State fans a glimpse at how the Wildcats could dress when they take the field in a future road game by wearing white pants, white jerseys and white helmets while posing for pictures on a recent visit to campus. Those pictures made a minor stir when they were shared on social media on Wednesday.

Courtesy Photo: Jeremiah Harris.

Jeremiah Harris, a three-star linebacker from Pearland, Texas, and his high school teammate Ronald Triplette, a three-star defensive end, excited K-State football fans by displaying the potential uniform combination.

Both players have committed to play for the Wildcats and are expected to sign in December.

K-State traditionally wears silver pants, white jerseys and silver helmets for road games. But the Wildcats have been experimenting with new looks under coach Chris Klieman.

They have twice worn white pants and white helmets with purple jerseys at home this season. Last week, they debuted alternate white helmets that featured the word “Cats” written in script on the sides instead of the traditional powercat logo.

It’s possible K-State could wear all-white uniforms in its next football game against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Saturday at AT&T Jones Stadium or later this year at a bowl game.

But the Wildcats have not revealed their uniform plans for either of those games. For now, only recruits are wearing them on visits.

Courtesy Photo: Jeremiah Harris