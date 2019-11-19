The five most noteworthy things K-State coach Chris Klieman said ahead of Texas Tech

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talked about a wide variety of topics at his weekly news conference leading up to Saturday’s road game against Texas Tech at AT&T Jones Stadium.

Here is a look at the five most noteworthy things he said:

1. Frantic offense

The Wildcats have faced several up-tempo offenses in the Big 12 this season, but Oklahoma State and Texas can’t hold a candle to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

At least not in the eyes of Klieman.

“They are going to go as fast as they can and try to get 100 plays,” Klieman said. “If they get a first down, the chains are never going to be set and the ball is going to be snapped and it is a Chinese fire drill. It is as fast as you can go, much faster than anybody we have played this year. For us to be able to replicate that in practice is going to be difficult. We are going to do the best job that we can. That is the No. 1 thing.”

K-State has a special practice drill to prepare for teams like Texas Tech. It involves two separate huddles and 22 players on offense. Every time a play ends, there is a second wave of players ready to snap the ball quickly while the defense stays on the field and tries to stop both plays.

They will need to use that a lot this week. Texas Tech has ran as many as 95 plays in games this season. That is one of the main reasons it ranks 14th nationally with 470.9 yards per game.

TCU did a nice job limiting the Red Raiders’ last week, holding them to 51 plays during a 33-31 victory.

2. Running back update

New week, same story. K-State can’t seem to get healthy at running back.

James Gilbert, Jordon Brown and Harry Trotter all played for the Wildcats last week against West Virginia, but they were limited to 85 yards on 22 carries. Klieman, while stressing it wasn’t an excuse for losing the game, said Gilbert and Brown continue to battle ankle injuries.

Klieman said Gilbert didn’t practice on Monday, while Brown did. Both could be game-time decisions again this week. It also remains unclear if Joe Ervin will play against Texas Tech. The freshman running back has missed the past two games because of a concussion (Texas) and a suspension for violating team rules (West Virginia). Klieman said Ervin has been cleared to return, but he has played in exactly four games. With only two games remaining, the Wildcats might opt to bench him the rest of the season and preserve his redshirt.

3. Skylar Thompson sore after questionable hit

K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson briefly had to exit the West Virginia game after taking a hard hit early in the fourth quarter. The hit came from WVU defender Loe Exree, who hit Thompson with his shoulder from behind while Thompson slid at the end of a 15-yard run.

Officials penalized the tackle as a late hit and reviewed the play for targeting, but no targeting was found.

Thompson complained about the hit after the game, saying he thought it was targeting and Exree should have been ejected. Klieman didn’t go that far on Tuesday. He simply said he was glad Thompson avoided serious injury on the play. He said Thompson was sore on Monday, but he didn’t have a concussion. Thompson should be good to go against Texas Tech.

4. Injured receiver on track to play

K-State receiver Wykeen Gill was unable to play against West Virginia while recovering from an injury he sustained from a targeting hit against Texas, but he appears to be on track to return to the field against Texas Tech.

Klieman said Gill participated in practice on Monday and is on pace to rejoin K-State’s offense.

Gill has caught 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns this season.

5. Remember these names

Klieman spent a few minutes at his weekly news conference talking about a handful of unsung K-State football players who have impressed him this season.

On offense, he praised right tackle Nick Kaltmayer and tight end Blaise Gammon. On defense, he complimented Jahron McPherson, Jordan Mittie and Eli Huggins. On special teams, he said Brock Monty has made a huge impact.