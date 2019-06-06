Chris Klieman adds eighth pledge to 2020 K-State football recruiting class

K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen

Kansas State’s recruiting class continues to grow.

Chris Klieman and the Wildcats picked up their eighth pledge for the 2020 cycle when Ronald Triplette committed to K-State late on Wednesday.

Triplette is a 6-foot-3 and 245-pound defensive lineman from Pearland, Texas. Rivals and 247Sports both list him as a three-star prospect.

He chose the Wildcats after also being offered scholarships by Air Force, Florida International, Louisiana-Monroe and Utah State. North Texas, Texas Tech and Tulsa also showed recruiting interest in him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This has been a very long and exciting journey for not just me, but also my family,” Triplette wrote on social media. “As the years went on, I didn’t expect the love I was going to get.”

Triplette appears sold on K-State, as he committed to the Wildcats without first making a recruiting visit to Manhattan.

He won’t get his first look at campus until June 21.

Triplette is the second new pledge K-State has landed this week. Gardner lineman Talor Warner committed to the Wildcats on Monday.

K-State is well ahead of its traditional pace when it comes to football recruiting. The Wildcats currently rank in a tie for second in the Big 12 with eight pledges for the 2020 class, one behind Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats haven’t boasted this many commitments in early June in at least 10 years. In previous recruiting cycles, K-State typically only had one or two pledges lined up at this time of year. Last year, it had two.

Texas Tech currently ranks last in the Big 12 with three committed players.