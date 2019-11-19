Kansas State picks up another ugly win, beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-51

Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Jamil Wilson (10) gets around Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Different game. Same story.

The Kansas State basketball team overcame an ugly first half against an inferior opponent and eventually pulled away for a 62-51 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was a good enough effort for the Wildcats (4-0) to remain undefeated, but it didn’t inspire much confidence. Fans must have serious doubts about K-State maintaining momentum against stronger competition starting next week at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where it will face Pittsburgh and then either Bradley or Northwestern in the four-team tournament.

This game unfolded in similar fashion to K-State’s first four. The only differences: K-State didn’t trail at halftime, playing Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) to a 27-27 tie, and it took the Wildcats longer than usual to ice the game.

Xavier Sneed led the Wildcats with 21 points, Makol Mawien added 10 points and Antonio Gordon chipped in nine points. But few of their teammates found success on the offensive end. Only seven K-State players scored.

Marquell Carter led the Golden Lions with 22 points.

K-State struggled to score against a zone defense.

Without freshman forward Montavious Murphy, who missed this game because of an undisclosed injury, K-State coach Bruce Weber went deep into his bench and played former walk-on Pierson McAtee in the first half.

That led to another slow start from the Wildcats. They were better on offense than they have been in their other games early, shooting 40% from the field and making four three-pointers. But they were much worse on defense. The Golden Lions shot 50% from the field and went on a 12-0 run when it looked like the Wildcats might get some separation.

Most expected K-State to finally cruise to a drama-free victory in this one. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is by far the least challenging team it has played this season, ranking No. 341 out of 353 in Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball ratings database.

But the Wildcats never led by more than 17 and needed another good second half to survive.

K-State will look for a more complete effort on Monday when it takes on Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.