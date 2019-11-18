Suspended guard Shaun Williams will return to K-State basketball lineup soon

Kansas State point guard Shaun Williams won’t have to wait much longer before he see his first action of the basketball season.

“He will play soon,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said Monday.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from St. Louis, has been absent from the Wildcats’ lineup since the team began playing exhibition games in late October while serving a suspension for what Weber described as a failure “to take care of business.” But it seems as though his time in the metaphorical doghouse is coming to an end.

He could return to the floor as early as 7 p.m. Tuesday when K-State plays its next game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bramlage Coliseum.

“It’s tough, but he put himself in this predicament,” Weber said. “We have had guys get hurt and have to do (miss games), too. He has practiced every day; he is part of scrimmages and things like that. It’s just now a matter of time for him to see what he can bring to the table when he gets the opportunity.”

Williams averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds while playing in 30 games as a freshman last season, but more will be expected from him as a sophomore. He is one of the best athletes on K-State’s roster. His pass-first style could help create open shots for teammates.

“He has got some physical ability,” Weber said. “He is a good-sized guard. He is strong, he is quick, he gets to the hoop. When he does take care of the ball he is a good passer. He overdoes it sometimes, but he is a talented player. It’s just him figuring out a role and fitting in.”

Williams will need to play catch-up.

Cartier Diarra has started at point guard in the Wildcats’ first three games and he has played well, averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds. David Sloan, a junior-college transfer, has also played well as a secondary option at the position.

Williams will try to complement both of them whenever Weber decides to call his number. And it seems as though his time is coming.