Oklahoma football fan dies after suffering heart attack at K-State game

An Oklahoma Sooners fan died after suffering a heart attack during Saturday’s football game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

“An Oklahoma fan did suffer sudden cardiac arrest while at the game,” said David Adams, director of Riley County EMS. “It was witnessed by Riley County EMS and Kansas State University stadium personnel. Treatment was started immediately without delay, and he was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, where he was later pronounced dead.”

Paramedics were originally called for a patient experiencing chest pain and not feeling well, and they were on hand when he collapsed, Adams said. He was seated with friends and family in a spectator section of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

He died at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, which is across the street from the stadium. Emergency Medical Services did not release the identity of the man, who was in his mid-40s.

The incident happened at around 11:25 a.m., which was about the same time OU scored its first touchdown and took a 10-0 lead over K-State in the first quarter.

The Wildcats went on to upset the previously undefeated No. 5 Sooners, winning 48-41.