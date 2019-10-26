Kansas State University

Watch K-State fans storm the field after first win over a top 5 team since 2006

For the first time in almost 13 years, Kansas State has beaten a top 5 team in the AP Poll, and the joyous scene ended with a sea of purple.

Wildcats fans poured onto the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday after they watched K-State upset No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41. It was KSU’s first win over a top 5 team win since Nov. 11, 2006, when the Wildcats beat No. 4 Texas 45-42.

The seven-point victory was the widest margin of victory over a top 5 team since 2003 against No. 1 OU.

K-State fans stormed the court at Bramlage Coliseum in 2015 after a 70-63 win over No. 8 Kansas. That was the most recent time K-State fans had a chance to celebrate on their team’s playing surface.

The Wildcats had to hold their breathe for a few minutes before the final whistle as OU seemed to recover an onside kick that would have given the Sooners a final chance at the end zone to tie or win it for the eighth straight time in Manhattan.

Instead, the referees reviewed the play and ruled a Sooner touched the ball about a half yard before it had traveled the required 10 yards.

K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson kneeled out the clock in the victory formation, and K-State secured its first home win over the Sooners since Oct. 26, 1996.

Saturday marks the first home upset over a ranked OU team since the 1993 season — Snyder’s fifth season as coach of the Wildcats.

