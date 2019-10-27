Kansas State returns to AP Top 25 football rankings following big win over Oklahoma

Kansas State is back in the Top 25.

The Wildcats earned some national respect after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 48-41 Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. They returned to the national polls when they were unveiled Sunday and will boast that national ranking when they head to Lawrence for their next game against the Kansas Jayhawks this week.

K-State checked in at No. 22 in The Associated Press top 25. It is also ranked No. 25 in the USA Today coaches poll.

“A lot of people were watching this game,” K-State running back James Gilbert said after leading the Wildcats with 105 rushing yards against the Sooners. “This was an opportunity to prove ourselves and show the whole world that we belong here.”

This is the second time Chris Klieman’s team has been ranked this season. The Wildcats climbed to No. 24 in the AP poll following an early victory at Mississippi State.

But they failed to receive a single vote for the Top 25 after losing their conference opener at Oklahoma State. National experts are taking notice again now that K-State is 5-2 and 2-2 in the Big 12.

“We made a big statement,” K-State linebacker Elijah Sullivan said Saturday night. “I don’t think a lot of people thought we were going to win today or even compete. I don’t think people thought we were going to do what we did today. We played well.”

K-State will enter the Sunflower Showdown as a ranked team for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats opened as 5-point favorites against the Jayhawks.