Take a look at Kansas State’s 2020 football schedule, announced Tuesday

Kansas State football fans can begin marking their calendars with games for the 2020 season.

The Wildcats unveiled their 2020 football schedule Tuesday, along with every other Big 12 school.

K-State’s slate will begin on Sept. 5 next year with a home game against Buffalo. The Wildcats will also play home nonconference games against North Dakota and Vanderbilt.

The Big 12 portion of K-State’s schedule will begin Sept. 26 at West Virginia, followed by home games against Texas and Kansas. K-State will then play back-to-back road games against TCU and Iowa State.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Its game against the Cyclones will take place on a Thursday night at Jack Trice Stadium Oct. 29. K-State will receive an idle week to prepare for the game and return to action Nov. 7 against Texas Tech at home.

The Wildcats will finish out the season at Oklahoma, back home against Oklahoma State and then on the road against Baylor.

Here’s the full schedule (kickoff times and TV info will be announced at a later date):

Kansas State’s 2020 football schedule

Sept. 5 - Buffalo

Sept. 12 - North Dakota

Sept. 19 - Vanderbilt

Sept. 26 - at West Virginia

Oct. 3 - Texas

Oct. 10 - Kansas

Oct. 17 - at TCU

Oct. 29 - at Iowa State (Thursday)

Nov. 7 - Texas Tech

Nov. 14 - at Oklahoma

Nov. 21 - Oklahoma State

Nov. 28 - at Baylor