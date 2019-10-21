Sunflower Showdown kickoff time, TV info set for K-State Wildcats at KU Jayhawks

Sunflower Showdown football fans can start planning for an afternoon kickoff when the KU Jayhawks host the K-State Wildcats on Nov. 2 in Lawrence.

K-State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) will take on KU (2-5, 0-4) at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.

The Sunflower Showdown is the fourth-longest uninterrupted series in college football. This year marks the 109th straight season in which the Wildcats and Jayhawks will meet on the gridiron.

Kansas holds a 64-47-5 series lead, but K-State has won the last 10 and 23 of the last 28.

This year’s game will pit a pair of first-year coaches, K-State’s Chris Klieman and KU Les Miles.

Before then, the Wildcats will next play No. 5 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The undefeated Sooners will visit Manhattan fresh off a 7-0 start to the season. That game will be televised on ABC.

The Jayhawks will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Big 12 football schedule for Oct. 26

Oklahoma at Kansas State: 11 a.m. on ABC

Texas at TCU: 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Oklahoma State at Iowa State: 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Texas Tech at Kansas: 6 p.m. on FS1

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 2

West Virginia at Baylor: 7 p.m. on ESPN*

TCU at Oklahoma State: 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN

K-State at Kansas: 2:30 p.m. on FS1

*Thursday game on Oct. 31.