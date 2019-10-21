K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats will have an opportunity to pull off a big upset when they host the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the next game on K-State’s football schedule:

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ABC

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Oklahoma by 22

Five things to know

The Sooners are once again kings of the Big 12. Baylor is also undefeated, but Oklahoma remains the conference’s best hope of making the playoff. The 7-0 Sooners, led by Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts at quarterback, are ranked fifth nationally. They haven’t been tested much this season, winning six games by double digits. Their defense, for once, is a big reason why. The Sooners are allowing 19.4 points per game. Home away from home. Playing in Manhattan hasn’t been much of an advantage for K-State against Oklahoma. The Sooners have won seven straight road games against the Wildcats and haven’t lost in Manhattan since 1996. Of course, K-State hasn’t played Oklahoma tough anywhere recently, as the Sooners have won four straight in the series. Good news at receiver. The Wildcats should have one of their top playmakers back at, or near, full strength for this game. Freshman receiver Malik Knowles played on a snap count against TCU as K-State eased him back into action after injury. He caught three passes for 48 yards. His presence was noticeable and opened up K-State’s offense. He should be able play a full four quarters against Oklahoma. Explosive offense. K-State will need to score lots of points to keep up with Oklahoma. The Sooners are averaging 50.4 points and 612.9 yards per game. The Sooners have posted at least 34 points in every game this season and have gone as high as 70. That will make this a challenging game for the Wildcats, who have scored a grand total of 49 points in their three Big 12 games. All eyes on CeeDee Lamb. Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best players in the nation. The Sooners don’t target him as much as you might think, but when he does catch the ball he usually reaches the end zone. Lamb has caught 31 passes for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.