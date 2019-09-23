Kansas State University
K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, line, 5 things to know
Skylar Thompson explains why K-State football is appealing to recruits
The No. 24 Kansas State Wildcats will play their first Big 12 football game of the Chris Klieman era at 6 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma State.
Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the fourth game of K-State’s football season:
The details
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: Oklahoma State by 4
Five things to know
Tylan Wallace is the Big 12’s top receiver. The Wildcats haven’t tried to defend a receiving threat like Wallace yet this season. The Oklahoma State junior leads the conference with 20 receptions, 473 yards and six touchdowns through four games. He had 92 yards and two scores against Texas.
Oklahoma State opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite, but the betting line for this game is already down to 4. It seems like oddsmakers didn’t give K-State enough respect initially in this matchup. K-State was a big favorite in its first two games and won at Mississippi State as a touchdown underdog.
Returning to Stillwater. K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson has fond memories of Boone Pickens Stadium. It was the site of his first road start with the Wildcats as a redshirt freshman, and he led them to a 45-40 victory by playing one of his best games. Thompson threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys on that day, adding 93 yards and another score on the ground.
Another running back test. One game after facing dynamic Mississippi State running back Tylin Hill, the Wildcats will be tested again on the ground by Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. He leads the Big 12 with 642 rushing yards this season. He cleared 220 yards against Oregon State and Tulsa. Last week, he had 121 yards and two scores against Texas.
Stopping Sanders. The Cowboys have turned to a redshirt freshman to lead their offense this season. Thus far, the results have been good. Spencer Sanders, a former four-star recruit, has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 890 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His last game was a bit of a mixed bag, as he threw for a season-high 268 yards but also turned the ball over twice with interceptions.
Comments