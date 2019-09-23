K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, line, 5 things to know

Skylar Thompson explains why K-State football is appealing to recruits Skylar Thompson explains why K-State football is appealing to recruits Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Skylar Thompson explains why K-State football is appealing to recruits

The No. 24 Kansas State Wildcats will play their first Big 12 football game of the Chris Klieman era at 6 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma State.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the fourth game of K-State’s football season:

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Oklahoma State by 4

Five things to know