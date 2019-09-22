K-State football climbs in national rankings, breaks into AP Top 25

K-State tight end Blaise Gammon says Wildcats want more after 3-0 start K-State tight end Blaise Gammon says Wildcats want more after 3-0 start Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State tight end Blaise Gammon says Wildcats want more after 3-0 start

The Kansas State football team didn’t play a game this weekend, but that didn’t prevent the Wildcats from landing a victory in the latest national rankings.

K-State broke into the AP Top 25 on Sunday at No. 24, giving the team its first ranking in the poll since 2017.

The Wildcats also moved up in the USA Today coaches poll. They are now ranked No. 22 after checking in at No. 25 last week.

New coach Chris Klieman created some national attention for K-State last week when he guided the Wildcats to a road victory at Mississippi State. At 3-0, K-State is one of three undefeated teams in the Big 12 along with Baylor and Oklahoma.

Three Big 12 teams are ranked. K-State joins No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas in the AP poll this week. Oklahoma State and Iowa State are both receiving votes.

K-State will next play at Oklahoma State on 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Cowboys are coming off a 36-30 loss against Texas.