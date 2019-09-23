Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy eviscerates reporter for asking about satirical report

Hackers tapped in to Big 12 teleconference to ask odd questions of Mike Gundy Hackers took over Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy's portion of the Big 12 teleconference on Monday to ask some rather odd questions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hackers took over Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy's portion of the Big 12 teleconference on Monday to ask some rather odd questions.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was not amused when a reporter asked him about a satirical report that claimed famous booster T. Boone Pickens, who died at the age of 91 earlier this month, left Gundy a gift card for a haircut in his will.

“I would prefer to answer real journalism questions and not be disrespectful to Mr. Pickens at this time,” Gundy said Monday on the Big 12 teleconference. “And any jackass like you that would ask a stupid question like that is really hurting journalism and making real media people look bad.”

Gundy’s response felt similar to his infamous tirade at a postgame news conference in 2007 when he yelled “I’m a man! I’m 40!”

But there is no doubt Gundy has the high ground in this instance.

The reporter who asked the question, former Austin American Statesman sportswriter Mark Rosner, framed it as a social media rumor, when it was actually a fake story posted on the satirical sports website whatthefussnews.com.

Gundy doubled down on his stance when the reporter said he thought Pickens might have been joking around with him.

“Don’t hurt the real journalism world,” Gundy said. “It’s jackasses like you that cause problems. They shouldn’t even let you call in. Do you want to talk football? I will talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media then you need to go do something with a college kid.”

Oklahoma State is off to a 3-1 start this season. The Cowboys won their first three games by big margins but lost their Big 12 opener at Texas on Saturday.

The Cowboys will host the No. 24 Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.