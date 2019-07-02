Five observations from Kansas State’s updated football roster, unveiled Tuesday

Chris Klieman talks new K-State football uniforms Chris Klieman talks new K-State football uniforms Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Klieman talks new K-State football uniforms

The Kansas State Wildcats unveiled an updated football roster Tuesday night.

Here are five of the most noteworthy changes:

1. K-State fans will see the No. 1 on offense and defense next season

It’s been a long while since any K-State football player has worn the No. 1 in Manhattan. That number has been off-limits since former quarterback Josh Freeman left for the NFL and Bill Snyder came out of retirement in 2009.

Snyder didn’t want his players to wear No. 1, because he thought it sent the wrong message. The team always came first, not the players.





But things are changing under new football coach Chris Klieman. No. 1 is once again fair game for K-State players, and we will see it on both sides of the ball next season.

Senior linebacker Eric Gallon will wear the number on defense, while freshman receiver Keenan Garber will wear it on offense.

2. Player departures

The Wildcats have lost a handful of players since spring practice came to an end, but a few more were revealed or made official Tuesday.

Here is a list of the scholarship players who no longer appear on the roster: Shane Cherry, Aidan Mills, Spencer Misko, Hunter Rison, Jordon Robertson and Isaiah Zuber.

3. Some players have officially switched to new positions

D.J. Render and Samuel Wheeler have made permanent switches to new positions.

Render, formerly a receiver, spent time at defensive back during the spring. The move was made because of depth issues on defense. But it appears he will play on that side of the ball next season. He is now listed as a defensive back.

Wheeler switched from quarterback to tight end and had some impressive plays during the spring game. He will begin next season catching passes instead of throwing them.

4. K-State is still waiting on some incoming players to arrive

The Wildcats don’t have pictures of every player listed on their updated roster, which suggests they haven’t yet made it to campus for summer workouts.

The most prominent members of this group are Kenny Givens, a freshman defensive tackle from Chicago, and Jacardia Wright, a freshman running back from Decatur, Ill.

Wright is actually listed as an athlete on the roster, which means he might be used at a different position next season.

Both are expected to join the team in the near future.

5. Height and weight and extremes

It’s always fun to compare the far ends of a football roster.

The heaviest player on K-State’s football team is now freshman defensive tackle Cooper Beebe. The KC Piper High product checks in at 342 pounds on the current roster. Offensive lineman Kaitori Leveston is right behind him at 329 pounds.

The lightest player on the team is also the shortest. Both honors go to kicker Blake Lynch, who is listed at 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds.

The two tallest players on the team are both offensive linemen. Justin Eichman takes first prize at 6-foot-9 and Nick Kaltmayer is runner up at 6-foot-8.