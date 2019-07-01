K-State football adds Colorado offensive lineman to 2020 recruiting class

K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen

The Kansas State football team has added another member to its already large 2020 recruiting class.

Carver Willis, a 6-foot-5 and 260-pound offensive lineman from Durango, Colorado, pledged his services to the Wildcats with a social media announcement on Monday.

Willis does not have a star rating on Rivals or 247Sports, but he held scholarship offers from Kansas, Colorado State, New Mexico State and Wyoming. He also made a recruiting visit to Texas Tech last month.

Willis played offensive tackle last season and could also play there in college.

His commitment brings extra balance to K-State’s 2020 recruiting class. New football coach Chris Klieman targeted defenisve players at the beginning of this cycle, but the Wildcats now have 10 pledges on the other side of the ball.

Willis is the third offensive lineman of this recruiting class and the first recruit from Colorado.

K-State’s 2020 recruiting class is now up to 18 members.

Rivals rates it as the No. 32 recruiting class nationally and the No. 3 recruiting class in the Big 12.