K-State inviting fans to celebrate Bill Snyder’s coaching career at public event

Kansas State’s Bill Snyder on the Chiefs drum at Arrowhead Former Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder beats the drum at Arrowhead Stadium before the start of Sunday's December 30, 2018, football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder beats the drum at Arrowhead Stadium before the start of Sunday's December 30, 2018, football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.

The Kansas State Wildcats are asking fans and former players to help them celebrate the illustrious career of former football coach Bill Snyder.

The public celebration, scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on July 13 at Bramlage Coliseum, arrives more than eight months after Snyder decided to hang up his headset following a 27-year run with the Wildcats.

Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play man Mitch Holthus will host the program, which will feature speeches by former players Kevin Lockett and B.J. Finney, friends Jim Colbert and Jon Wefald, in addition to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

K-State will open doors to fans at 7:30 p.m. Seating will be available in Section 6 for no charge.

Former players interested in eating a meal beforehand can purchase tickets for $50 at K-State’s athletic website.

Snyder retired after he guided K-State on one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history. The Wildcats were a moribund team when he arrived in Manhattan in 1989, but they quickly became regular winners with Snyder at the helm.





Under Snyder, the Wildcats won 215 games, played in 19 bowls and claimed two Big 12 championships.

Snyder didn’t provide a public statement when K-State announced his retirement in early December and he has kept a low profile since.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to publicly celebrate Snyder’s coaching career since it ended.