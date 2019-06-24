Kansas State University
Texas receiver becomes first wide out for K-State football in 2020 recruiting class
Chris Klieman remains confident in K-State receivers
First-year Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has landed the first wide receiver in his 2020 recruiting class.
Jaelon Travis, a 6-foot, 187-pound receiver from Mansfield, Texas, told K-State Online on Monday afternoon that he has verbally committed to play for the Wildcats.
Travis, who also held an offer from Texas Southern, has not been evaluated yet by a major recruiting service. K-State offered Travis a scholarship on June 14 following one of its camps.
As a junior at Mansfield Summit, Travis finished with 23 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the same school that also produced current K-State freshman cornerback William Jones, a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.
Travis becomes the 17th known pledge in K-State’s 2020 recruiting class, which is the second-largest recruiting class in the Big 12.
