Texas receiver becomes first wide out for K-State football in 2020 recruiting class

First-year Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has landed the first wide receiver in his 2020 recruiting class.

Jaelon Travis, a 6-foot, 187-pound receiver from Mansfield, Texas, told K-State Online on Monday afternoon that he has verbally committed to play for the Wildcats.

Travis, who also held an offer from Texas Southern, has not been evaluated yet by a major recruiting service. K-State offered Travis a scholarship on June 14 following one of its camps.

As a junior at Mansfield Summit, Travis finished with 23 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the same school that also produced current K-State freshman cornerback William Jones, a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Travis becomes the 17th known pledge in K-State’s 2020 recruiting class, which is the second-largest recruiting class in the Big 12.



