K-State football adds Nebraska tight end Will Swanson to 2020 recruiting class

The Kansas State football team has added another member to its 2020 recruiting class.

Will Swanson, a three-star tight end from Papillion, Neb., announced his commitment to the Wildcats with a social media post on Thursday.

“Extremely excited to say that I’m committed to the University of Kansas State,” Swanson wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all my family, friends and coaches. I wouldn’t be where I am now without the support. I’m truly grateful.”

Swanson is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound recruit.

He chose K-State over Kent State, South Dakota State and Wyoming. But he also received recruiting interest from larger schools, such as Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Swanson is the 14th known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class. The Wildcats currently have the biggest group in the Big 12, topping Oklahoma State by one.

Swanson is the first recruit from Nebraska to join the mix and the third incoming player that could potentially play at tight end for the Wildcats. McPherson tight end/defensive end Cody Stufflebean and California tight end Christian Moore are the others.

K-State football coach Chris Klieman and new offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham have made that position a priority on the recruiting trail.