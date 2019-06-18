K-State football lands fifth in-state pledge for 2020 recruiting class

K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen

The Kansas State football team addressed a position of need on the recruiting front Tuesday.

Hadley Panzer, a 6-foot-3 and 290-pound offensive lineman from Lakin, is the newest member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class after announcing his commitment to the Wildcats on social media.

“After looking all across the country, I can now say Kansas has been and always will be home,” Panzer wrote. “God is good, and I am happy to announce my commitment to further my education and football career at Kansas State University.”

After looking all across the country, I can now say Kansas has been and always will be home! God is good & I am happy to announce my commitment to further my education & football career at Kansas State University. #CATS @CoachKli @CoachCRiles @spedbraet @CoachMessingham pic.twitter.com/nvYqpFy1P8 — Hadley Panzer (@HADLEY_PANZER54) June 18, 2019

Rivals lists Panzer is a two-star recruit. He chose K-State over Akron and Iowa State after receiving a scholarship offer from Chris Klieman over the weekend.

Panzer is the 13th known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class and the fifth who hails from the Sunflower State.

His commitment is important to the Wildcats because of the position he plays. Klieman and his coaching staff have loaded up on defensive players early in this recruiting cycle, but lagged behind when it came to the other side of the ball.

Panzer joins Manhattan blocker Sam Shields as the second offensive lineman to pledge his services to K-State for 2020.