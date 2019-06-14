K-State basketball still searching for final 2019 recruit after Nick Blake picks UNLV

Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech’s Final Four run Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech's Final Four run Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech's Final Four run

Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber may need to get creative as he looks to fill the Wildcats’ final scholarship opening for the 2019 recruiting cycle.

The Wildcats are still searching for the final piece of their roster after Las Vegas guard Nick Blake announced his intentions to stay home and play for the UNLV Rebels on Friday.

K-State was Blake’s other finalist.

Weber chased Blake harder than any other K-State recruiting target this spring, hosting him on an official visit in May and staying in contact with him in June. It’s unclear where the Wildcats will look now that he is off the market.

A commitment from Blake would have brought the simplest end to K-State’s immediate recruiting needs. Now it’s on to Plan B, maybe even Plan C.

K-State coaches have said they will explore all options as they try to put the finishing touches on their 2019 recruiting efforts. The Wildcats are still monitoring the transfer market, and some capable high school players remain available. But they might look beyond those options.

Weber will get an up-close look at foreign recruits while he coaches Team USA at the U19 World Cup this summer in Greece. Perhaps he will find someone at the tournament worth recruiting and the Wildcats can fill their final scholarship that way.

There is also the possibility that Weber decides to save the scholarship and use it next season to help offset the losses of returning seniors Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 2020 point guard Nijel Pack earlier this week and could surround him with two other recruits by sitting on sitting on their current scholarship opening.

If Weber decides to go that route, he could reward one of K-State’s walk-on players, such as Manhattan local Pierson McAtee, by promoting him to scholarship status next season.