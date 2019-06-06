K-State basketball will reportedly play Atlantic 10 foe in Kansas City next season

Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed’s return to K-State Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed's return to K-State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed's return to K-State

The Kansas State basketball team appears ready to return to Kansas City for a nonconference game at Sprint Center next season.

K-State has agreed to play Saint Louis on Dec. 21 at Sprint Center, according to a report from college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

The Wildcats have regularly played one regular season game at Sprint Center in recent years, but this will mark the first time they have chosen to do so in back-to-back seasons since 2015-16.

Bruce Weber led K-State to a 69-58 victory over Vanderbilt last December in Kansas City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saint Louis, coached by former Oklahoma State head man Travis Ford, is coming off a 23-13 season in which the Billikens reached the NCAA Tournament.

K-State has played Saint Louis 19 times over the years, owning a 10-9 advantage in the series. They last met in St. Louis in 2016 with the Wildcats winning handily 84-53.

Other known games on K-State’s 2019-20 basketball schedule include home dates with North Dakota State and Marquette, as well as a road game against UNLV on Nov. 9. The Wildcats will also join Bradley, Northwestern and Pittsburgh at the Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 25-27 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Florida.