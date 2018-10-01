Oklahoma forward Antonio Gordon is K-State’s third basketball pledge in 24 hours

The recruiting victories keep coming for Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber.
A day after the Wildcats picked up oral commitments from a pair of heralded guards — Damerius Wash and DaJuan Gordon — they received even more good news Monday night when three-star forward Antonio Gordon also gave a verbal pledge to K-State.
Gordon, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Lawton, Okla., was previously committed to Tulsa. He switched to K-State after making an official visit to campus. Though he lives in Oklahoma, he plays AAU basketball for MoKan Elite in Kansas City.
He announced his commitment to K-State on social media.
It’s been an impressive 24 hours for Weber and his coaching staff. Not long ago, K-State fans expressed concern over his recent lack of success on the recruiting. Now, not so much.
K-State’s 2019 recruiting class has grown from one member to four. Antonio Gordon, DaJuan Gordon and Wash join Montavious Murphy, a 6-8 forward from Spring, Texas.
