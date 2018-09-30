Kansas State Wildcats land two basketball recruits in one day

The Kansas State basketball team had a heck of a weekend on the recruiting front.
Bruce Weber and his coaching staff picked up a pair of commitments for the Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class on Sunday.
Damerius Wash, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Sunrise Christian Academy located just outside Wichita, made it a memorable night when he orally committed to K-State.
The three-star wing chose the Wildcats over Louisiana Tech, Mississippi, UAB and a handful of other schools. He is originally from Mississippi.
Wash is best known for his offensive talents and could help the Wildcats on the perimeter immediately after current seniors Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown graduate.
But Sunday was about more than just Wash for K-State. It also added DaJuan Gordon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago. He orally committed to the Wildcats with an announcement on social media.
Gordon appears to have potential at the next level. Rivals rates him as the 144th best high school senior in the nation and the 36th best player at his position. He is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.
Gordon chose the Wildcats over SMU, DePaul, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tulsa, UAB and Xavier.
Both players committed to K-State following official visits to campus.
Their additions come at a good time for the Wildcats. Weber and his coaching staff began this recruiting cycle with several high-profile misses, but they bounced back in a big way over the weekend.
Gordon and Wash join Montavious Murphy as the second and third members of K-State’s 2019 recruiting class.
Comments