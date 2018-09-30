K-State basketball gets commitment from 2019 Chicago guard DaJuan Gordon

The Kansas State basketball team added an important player to its 2019 recruiting class on Sunday when DaJuan Gordon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, orally committed to the Wildcats.
Gordon appears to have potential at the next level. Rivals rates him as the 144th best high school senior in the nation and the 36th best player at his position. He is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.
Gordon chose the Wildcats over SMU, DePaul, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tulsa, UAB and Xavier.
He committed to K-State following an official visit to campus over the weekend.
Gordon joins Montavious Murphy as the second member of K-State’s 2019 recruiting class.
