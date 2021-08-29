Databases

See what firearms seized in crimes have been sold by the city of Wichita since 2017

Since 2015, the city of Wichita has sold more than 2,000 guns that its police department has seized in crimes and investigations, to comply with a Kansas state law passed in 2014 that mandates that all such guns be auctioned off to the general public.

This searchable, interactive database allows you to see the different types of guns sold, what buyers paid for them, how much the city made off each weapon and the date of sale for all firearms auctioned off since 2017, when the city started keeping electronic records of the transactions.

The data includes sales that had shipment dates between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 30, 2021.

