City of Wichita workers averaged $50K in 2020. Here are each department’s top earners

Getty Images

Employees working for the city of Wichita’s departments — including police, fire, human resources and elected officials under the city council umbrella — made an average of $50,580.21 in total compensation last year, according to an analysis of 2020 public salary data obtained by The Eagle.

The calculation takes into account overall pay for all employees who made money from the city in 2020 including low earning seasonal workers, such as teenage swimming pool lifeguards who made much less than the average, and those making six-figure salaries, like the police and fire chiefs, the mayor, the head of Eisenhower National Airport and the city manager. The data includes all employees who received pay from the city in 2020, including those who retired, quit or left their jobs for other reasons.

The median income for all city workers was just north of $52,000 — close to the 2019 citywide median household income of $52,620 reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 3,704 people on the city’s 2020 payroll earned a collective $187,349,110.65 in overall compensation and put in more than 7 million working hours.

More than 237,000 of those hours were overtime, which cost the city more than $7.9 million, or $33.38 per hour on average.

The city’s top earner, Robert Layton, made a total of $245,059.35 in his role as city manager.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay came in second with $224,056.64 in total compensation, followed by Director of Airports Victor White with $207,267.04; City Attorney and Director of Law Jennifer Magana with $204,781.61; and Alan King, the director of public works and utilities, with $194,281.59.

Below, you’ll find a list of the top five earners in each city department including their total compensation and number of hours worked. Overall compensation includes things such as base and overtime pay, car and telephone allowances, benefits and other money earned.

You can also use The Eagle’s searchable public salary database to find the overall compensation, hourly rate and other pay-related facts for any city employee.

Airport

Victor D. White, director of airports: $207,267.04 - 2,160 hours

E.B. “Brad” Christopher, assistant director of airports: $147,789.51 - 2,160 hours

John M. Oswald, manager of airport engineering and planning : $139,758.94 - 2,160 hours

Roger F. Xanders Jr., chief of airport public safety: $117,430.56 - 2,160 hours

Jean T. Zoglman, senior accountant/finance manager: $109,547.39 - 2,160 hours

Art Museum*

Jan K. Harper, program manager: $106,709.25 - 2,160 hours

Kourtney H. Carson, program coordinator: $83,185.07 - 2,160 hours

Teresa C. Veazey, communications specialist: $79,328.28 - 2,160 hours

Leslie J. Servantez, registrar: $76,802.23 - 2,160 hours

Kirk A. Eck, museum specialist II: $68,639.36 - 2,160 hours

Central Inspection

Paul D. Hays, senior plans examiner: $121,522.15 - 2,160 hours

Kortney D. Capello, co-assistant director: $93,534.65 - 2,160 hours

Mark J. Janzen, plans examiner: $88,836.55 - 2,160 hours

Matthew B. Lee, plans examiner: $88,651.55 - 2,160 hours

Richard E. Chamberlin, plans examiner: $88,607.43 - 2,160 hours

City Council

Brandon J. Whipple, mayor: $105,314.84 - 1,920 hours

Megan E. Lovely, communications specialist: $63,039.58 - 2,160 hours

James W. Clendenin, city council member: $52,067.62 - 2,160 hours

Vincentia “Cindy” A. Claycomb, city council member: $50,294.78 - 2,160 hours

Bryan K. Frye, city council member: $50,060.00 - 2,160 hours

City Manager’s Office

Robert L. Layton, city manager: $254,059.35 - 2,160 hours

Scot H. Rigby, assistant city manager/director of development services: $185,477.95 - 2,160 hours

Donte L. Martin, assistant city manager: $183,060.15 - 2,160 hours

John C. Philbrick, real estate administrator: $117,252.33 - 2,160 hours

R. K. Blair, city arts manager: $100,914.94 - 2,160 hours

Finance

Shawn S. Henning, director of finance (retired in November 2020): $152,432.69 - 1,873.06 hours

Mark L. Manning, director of finance: $151,946.16 - 2,160 hours

Melinda A. Walker, purchasing manager: $143,108.28 - 2,160 hours

Dale R. Raine, senior management analyst: $137,678.87 - 2,160 hours

Verl L. Niedens, risk manager: $127,617.16 - 2,160 hours

Fire Department

Elizabeth C. Snow, fire chief: $173,032.16 - 2,160 hours

Jay P. Newton III, program coordinator: $121,163.00 - 2,160 hours

Douglas W. Winter, fire battalion chief: $119,895.57 - 3,192 hours

Matt W. Bowen, fire battalion chief: $117,334.73 - 3,240 hours

James D. Wilson, fire division chief: $114,833.72 - 2,160 hours

Housing

Sally A. Stang, director of housing and community services: $165,938.14 - 2,160 hours

Laurie E. Wolf, controller: $122,590.69 - 2,160 hours

Bradley E. Snapp, assistant director of housing and community services: $120,079.58 - 2,160 hours

Mark J. Stanberry, housing manager: $109,199.63 - 2,160 hours

Marlys E. Duchinsky, program specialist/property manager: $81,099.28 - 2,160 hours

Human Resources

Michael E. Bezruki, director: $188,442.12 - 2,160 hours

Susan K. Leiker, senior human resources specialist: $108,252.93 - 2,160 hours

Valery M. Sokol, senior human resources specialist: $106,814.78 - 2,160 hours

Pamela J. Pennington, senior human resources specialist: $103,986.88 - 2,162.01 hours

Betty T. Schrader, senior human resources specialist: $99,960.61 - 2,160 hours

Information Technology

Michael D. Mayta, chief information officer: $166,046.34 - 2,160 hours

Kevin L. Norman, senior enterprise architect: $121,284.49 - 2,160 hours

Marvin T. Bush, deputy chief information officer: $110,943.41 - 2,160 hours

Clifford B. Thomas Jr., senior developer: $108,202.95 - 2,160 hours

Mark L. Dawson, info security architect: $107,517.10 - 2,160 hours

Law

Jennifer L. Magana, director of law and city attorney: $204,781.61 - 2,160 hours

Sharon L. Dickgrafe, first attorney/chief deputy city attorney: $175,274.88 - 2,160 hours

Brian K. McLeod, senior attorney: $157,717.75 - 2,160 hours

Jay C. Hinkel, senior attorney: $151,783.31 - 2,160 hours

Van M. Halley, deputy city attorney: $120,193.53 - 2,160 hours

Library

Cynthia K. Berner, director of libraries (retired in September 2020): $153,456.96 - 1,927.38 hours

Tammy L. Penland, senior management analyst: $107,976.62 - 2,160 hours

Julie D. Sherwood, library manager: $106,208.02 - 2,160 hours

Cynthia L. Bailey, senior librarian: $99,493.84 - 2,160 hours

Kristi E. Dowell, director of libraries: $89,495.93 - 2,160 hours

Municipal Court

Jennifer L. Jones, judge: $152,946.06 - 2,160 hours

Teddy R. Griffith, judge: $146,092.80 - 2,160 hours

William M. Kehr, judge: $145,616.87 - 2,160 hours

Nathan W. Emmorey, municipal court administrator: $144,330.40 - 2,160 hours

Bryce A. Abbott, judge: $143,347.75 - 2,160 hours

Parks and Recreation

Troy Houtman, director: $161,292.39 - 2,160 hours

Marty R. Miller, Botanica manager: $124,846.00 - 2,160 hours

Troy C. Hendricks, golf course manager: $109,655.17 - 1,960 hours

David A. McGuire, superintendent of forestry and maintenance: $107,465.67 - 2,160 hours

Reginald O. Davidson, superintendent of recreation: $104,110.67 - 2,160 hours

Planning

Scott A. Wadle, director: $121,588.70 - 2,160 hours

Stephen M. Banks, senior planner: $97,755.73 - 2,160 hours

Neil E. Strahl, senior planner: $96,747.28 - 2,160 hours

John R. Cox, Jr., inspection supervisor: $93,721.10 - 2,160 hours

Kathy L. Morgan, senior planner: $93,560.95 - 2,160 hours

Police Department

Gordon S. Ramsay, police chief: $224,056.64 - 2,160 hours

Patrick M. Phipps, police lieutenant: $144,808.31 - 2,852.5 hours

Jeffrey S. Gilmore, police lieutenant: $134,613.35 - 2,697.75 hours

Jeffery D. Swanson, police sergeant: $132,656.97 - 2,794.75 hours

Jose H. Salcido, deputy police chief: $129,172.88 - 2,160 hours

Public Works and Utilities

Alan D. King, director: $194,281.59 - 2,160 hours

Gary L. Janzen, city engineer: $145,513.30 - 2,160 hours

Paul D. Gunzelman, assistant city engineer: $138,778.82 - 2,160 hours

Don A. Henry, assistant director: $136,843.15 - 2,160 hours

Aaron W. Henning, senior division manager: $130,527.80 - 2,160 hours

Transit

Michael C. Tann, director: $169,427.80 - 2,160 hours

Gregg T. Ringold, general maintenance supervisor: $108,481.05 - 2,160 hours

Vallery L. Fields, senior program specialist: $97,337.50 - 2,160 hours

Nathaniel B. Hinkel, senior communications specialist: $80,737.71 - 2,160 hours

Elgin J. Earl, superintendent of transportation: $77,884.14 - 2,160 hours

Water Department

Rebecca R. Lewis, sewage treatment superintendent: $145,959.14 - 2,160 hours

Michael G. Jacobs, water production division manager: $136,125.22 - 2,160 hours

Shawn L. Maloney, program manager: $131,193.43 - 2,208 hours

Anthony C. Daniel, water distribution division manager: $130,477.25 - 2,160 hours

Rufus B. Edwards, maintenance mechanic: $107,790.46 - 3,374.5 hours

* The Wichita Art Museum’s director, Patricia McDonnell, is not a city of Wichita employee, so her salary information is not included in the data. The Wichita Art Museum is operated using a hybrid model where it is owned by the city but managed by Wichita Art Museum, Inc., which pays McDonnell’s salary, according to city spokeswoman Megan Lovely and art museum spokeswoman Teresa Veazey. The museum’s board of trustees hires its director.