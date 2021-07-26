Databases

City of Wichita workers averaged $50K in 2020. Here are each department’s top earners

Employees working for the city of Wichita’s departments — including police, fire, human resources and elected officials under the city council umbrella — made an average of $50,580.21 in total compensation last year, according to an analysis of 2020 public salary data obtained by The Eagle.

The calculation takes into account overall pay for all employees who made money from the city in 2020 including low earning seasonal workers, such as teenage swimming pool lifeguards who made much less than the average, and those making six-figure salaries, like the police and fire chiefs, the mayor, the head of Eisenhower National Airport and the city manager. The data includes all employees who received pay from the city in 2020, including those who retired, quit or left their jobs for other reasons.

The median income for all city workers was just north of $52,000 — close to the 2019 citywide median household income of $52,620 reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 3,704 people on the city’s 2020 payroll earned a collective $187,349,110.65 in overall compensation and put in more than 7 million working hours.

More than 237,000 of those hours were overtime, which cost the city more than $7.9 million, or $33.38 per hour on average.

The city’s top earner, Robert Layton, made a total of $245,059.35 in his role as city manager.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay came in second with $224,056.64 in total compensation, followed by Director of Airports Victor White with $207,267.04; City Attorney and Director of Law Jennifer Magana with $204,781.61; and Alan King, the director of public works and utilities, with $194,281.59.

Below, you’ll find a list of the top five earners in each city department including their total compensation and number of hours worked. Overall compensation includes things such as base and overtime pay, car and telephone allowances, benefits and other money earned.

You can also use The Eagle’s searchable public salary database to find the overall compensation, hourly rate and other pay-related facts for any city employee.

* The Wichita Art Museum’s director, Patricia McDonnell, is not a city of Wichita employee, so her salary information is not included in the data. The Wichita Art Museum is operated using a hybrid model where it is owned by the city but managed by Wichita Art Museum, Inc., which pays McDonnell’s salary, according to city spokeswoman Megan Lovely and art museum spokeswoman Teresa Veazey. The museum’s board of trustees hires its director.

