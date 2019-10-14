Inspectors find putrid soda fountain, hot dog tongs not washed for days in September

SHARE COPY LINK

Cockroaches, a foul-smelling soda fountain and a gas station that cleans its hot dog tongs every three or four days instead of every four hours are among violations Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors discovered during local restaurant inspections in September.

Every month The Eagle curates a searchable database of non-compliant inspections from Sedgwick County. Last month, 45 Wichita-area restaurants and other businesses that serve food or sell sleeping accommodations to the public made that list. Inspectors found few or no violations at nearly 200 others deemed compliant with food safety and lodging rules.

Violations are common. Most businesses immediately correct issues inspectors see that could cause a public health risk like food-borne illness.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have certain numbers or types of violations or issues that can’t be fixed right away. Common examples include plumbing problems, serving food that’s more than a week old, pest infestations and employees mishandling food.

You can see the list of Sedgwick County businesses that failed inspections below. For specifics, search The Eagle’s database. To complain about conditions, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1413 N. Waterfront Pkwy. in Wichita — Four violations including employees not washing hands, food at unsafe temperatures, dirty equipment

Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley in Wichita — No violations listed or report posted on Department of Agriculture website

Afton Motel, 855 S. Broadway in Wichita — Two violations for broken second-floor emergency lights, no second-floor exit signs

Alyssa’s Tasty Raindrops, 1919 E. Pawnee in Wichita — Two violations operating without running water

BP Food Mart, 1161 N. Broadway in Wichita — Six violations including improper food storage, no tongs for self-serve beef jerky, no soap or paper towels for hand washing, about 25 flying insects on self-serve drink station near a foul-smelling unused soda fountain

Burger King, 4220 E. Harry in Wichita — One violation for “numerous live flies” in kitchen and dining room

Charlie’s Liquor and Smoke Shop, 527 E. Central in Wichita — Four violations including improper food storage, no hand drying supplies in bathroom, chemicals stored on soda box, fresh rodent feces on floors and shelves

China Go XP, 11661 E. 13th St. N. in Wichita — Six violations including improper food storage, employee not washing hands, foods at unsafe temperatures, food without opening or discard dates, old spring roll mix

Circle K, 1350 N. Oliver in Wichita — One violation for “mouse droppings seen throughout establishment”

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 314 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby — Two violations for food at unsafe temperatures and for not having backflow prevention on a sink

Dappery Dodo Breakfast Burritos, 1326 S. Ida in Wichita — Two violations for operating without “running water under pressure”

Delano’s Diner, 1220 W. Douglas in Wichita — Ten violations including employee not washing hands, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, food with wrong or missing opening or discard dates, old meatballs and hummus, old chicken wings, dirty equipment, no paper towels in dispenser, cans of chafing fuel stored by food

Denny’s, 8030 E. Kellogg in Wichita — One violation for cockroaches

Dillons, 1920 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Five violations including improper food storage, wrong dates on deli meat and ribs, flies in the seafood department including on a slicer, deodorant stored by gum

El Fogon, 1555 S. Bluffview in Wichita — Nine violations including employees not washing hands, insects on food, food at unsafe temperatures, missing allergen information on cake, no paper towels at hand washing sink

El Oasis, 305 Madison Ave. in Wichita — Six violations including operating without hot water, food at unsafe temperatures, no food thermometer, using “Culligan style jug of water” for hand washing and cleaning

El Pollo Dorado, 128 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Seven violations including employees not washing hands, food at unsafe temperatures, dirty equipment, using a temporary sink for hand washing, no paper towels or hand drying supplies, flies

Five Guys, 2616 N. Maize Rd. in Wichita — Three violations for employee not washing hands, dirty tomato slicer, failing to test equipment annually

Fusa, 303 S. Greenwich in Wichita — Five violations including food at unsafe temperatures, improper food handling, fresh rodent droppings where smoothies are made, chemicals not labeled, detergent stored by food containers

Heritage Inn, 4539 S. Broadway in Wichita — One violation for mold in bathroom

Heroes Sports Bar and Grill, 117 N. Mosley in Wichita — One violation for cockroaches

Hibachi Boy, 1220 Rock Rd. in Derby — Four violations including food at unsafe temperatures, no chlorine testing strips for dishwasher, dirty equipment, dirty dishes in hand washing sinks

Jimmy’s Egg, 7777 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Nine violations including employee not washing hands, storing “sharpie on top of ready to eat fruits,” food at unsafe temperatures, food not marked with proper date, old green beans and sausages, dirty food containers and equipment, problems with dish sanitizer machine

Kababs, 3101 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Twelve violations including employee not washing hands, improper food storage, chicken wings and beef steak at unsafe temperatures, making yogurt without a variance, onion sauce with no opening date, “rubber spatulas with brown colored stains, cracks and broken portions,” dirty containers and equipment, chemicals with no label, chemicals and paint by dishes

Kwik Shop, 2750 S. Oliver in Wichita — Eleven violations including flies on doughnuts and pastries, food at unsafe temperatures, serving hot dogs with the same tongs for three to four days without washing them (they should be cleaned every four hours), food not dated with opening or discard dates, sausages stored in non-food grade containers, chemicals by drinking water

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 1138 N. Nelson Dr. in Derby — One violation for not having hot water “for a couple of months” at a hand washing sink

Little Caesars, 2548 S. Seneca in Wichita — Six violations including broken containers, not having a food thermometer, no sanitizer testing strips, dirty containers, dishes in hand washing sink, no paper towels or other hand drying supplies

Los Mexican Burritos, 3005 E. Pawnee in Wichita — Twelve violations including white mold on tomatoes, employee not washing hands, improper food storage, food stored at unsafe temperatures, food without preparation or discard dates, no food thermometer on site, bread stored in “thank you” bags, no sanitizer testing strips, dirty equipment

Lucky Restaurant, 6710 W. Kellogg Dr. in Wichita — One violation for having food at unsafe temperatures

Mi Mexico Lindo Market, 2652 N. Arkansas Ave. in Wichita — Eight violations including sausages with no opening or discard date, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, selling packaged nuts and flour pasta without allergan information, dried chili peppers and flour stored in non-food grade containers, dirty equipment

Molino’s Taqueria, 2035 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Five violations including improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, food not marked with opening or discard date, old carnitas and queso

Motel 6, 1075 Hopalong Cassidy Cr. in Park City — Twenty-two violations during two inspections including ice buckets and cups stored by toilets, staff rinses ice buckets in bathroom sinks instead of sanitizing them, no hand washing supplies in laundry rooms, bulging hallway carpet, “black mold present in ice chute,” no record of swimming pool cleaning or carbon monoxide and smoke detector testing, water leaks in rooms, broken ventilation fan, stained and worn decor and bedding including “red stains on white bed sheet,” bed bugs, mold

Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis in Wichita — No violations listed or report immediately available on Department of Agriculture website

Playa Del Carmen Restaurant, 2117 E. Central in Wichita — Twenty violations during two inspections including flies in the kitchen, employee not washing hands after touching trash can lid, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, meat and beans not marked with opening or discard date, chips and cilantro stored in non-food grade containers, no paper towels in restroom, old pork and beef, no food thermometer, rodent infestation

The Port of Wichita, 1548 S. Webb Rd. in Wichita — Six violations including incorrect dates on food, food at unsafe temperatures, broken food thermometer, no sanitizer testing strips, dirty ladles, missing equipment

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 430 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Four violations total during two inspections for dirty equipment, no paper towels in dispenser by grill and cockroaches crawling on racks, ceiling, walls and floor by ice machine

Save A Lot, 2402 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita — Eight violations during two inspections including severely dented food cans for sale, improper food storage, no hot water and no water under pressure sinks, no soap in men’s restroom, soap stored in direct contact with bagged rice

SpringRo, 6254 E. 37th St. N. in Wichita — Two violations for food at unsafe temperatures, no sanitizer testing strips

Subway, 7201 S. Broadway in Haysville — Two violations for not having sanitizer testing strips and for not cleaning containers well enough

Subway, 311 E. Pawnee in Wichita — One violation for fresh rodent droppings on shelf by paper napkins and food wrappers

Super 8 Hotel, 3741 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — At least eighteen violations during two inspections including bed bugs, missing window screens, missing or non-working fire extinguishers, ice buckets and drinking cups stored by toilets, no towels or sanitizer in guest fitness room, broken emergency lights and GCFI switch, mystery chemicals in laundry room, no records showing carbon monoxide and smoke detector had been tested, missing emergency plan and employee training records, no soap or hand drying supplies in laundry and fitness rooms

Thai Binh Supermarket, 1530 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Four violations including food at unsafe temperatures, handwashing sink “blocked with dishes” in kitchen, no paper towels or handwashing supplies in seafood department or in kitchen, insecticide that’s not for use around food

Thai Village, 2020 S. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Nine violations including employee not washing hands, “employee used ladle to taste food then placed ladle back in the pot of food,” improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, rice and soy sauce stored in trash containers, food thermometer not working, not using detergent or sanitizer in dishwasher, dirty equipment

Tom’s Lotus Garden, 822 S. Broadway in Wichita — Sixteen violations including “approximately 50 fresh rodent droppings on floor in basement nearby dead mouse,” chemicals stored by food, food at unsafe temperatures, dirty equipment, “fly swatter stored on the cutting board,” white powder pesticide on floors that could contaminate foods, employees not washing hands, cabbage “blackened on outer surfaces,” food stored without opening or discard dates, storing and possibly serving wild-caught fish

Trail Motel, 827 S. Broadway in Wichita — One violation for broken window panes in rooms