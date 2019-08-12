Sewage backup problem, bug in pickle bucket among July restaurant violations

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

A pizza restaurant with a more than two-year-old sewage backup problem, “black soil residue” on an onion ring draining rack and a dead insect in a burger joint’s bucket of pickles are among violations Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors discovered during local restaurant inspections in July.

The Eagle each month curates a database of non-compliant inspections from Sedgwick County that you can search. Last month, 38 Wichita-area restaurants and other businesses that serve food or sell sleeping accommodations to the public made that list. Inspectors found few or no violations at more than 200 others that were ultimately found to be in compliance with the state’s food safety and lodging rules.

Violations are common during inspections and most businesses immediately correct any issues inspectors see on site.

Inspectors can deem a business out of compliance when it has a certain number or type of violation or issues can’t be fixed immediately that could cause a public health risk like food-borne illness.

Common examples are plumbing problems, serving food that’s more than a week old, cockroach or mice infestations and employees handling food on its way to customers with their bare hands. But businesses also can be cited for things like not labeling chemicals, failing to note when an ingredient is opened for use and storing food in broken containers (cracks can be hard to clean and therefore might harbor harmful bacteria, the KDA says).

Below is a list of the Sedgwick County businesses that were deemed out of compliance in July. For specifics on the violations, search The Eagle’s database by business name, address, inspection date or using keywords like mold, bed bug or cockroach.

To complain about conditions at any business that serves or sells food, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Airport Lodge, 9027 W. Kellogg Dr. — seven violations including rooms that don’t have GFCI outlets, broken toilet vent fan, no carbon monoxide detectors or fire extinguishers in laundry or mechanical rooms, missing or broken smoke detectors

Armando’s Mexican Grill, 117 Ross in Clearwater — two violations including no sanitizing solution test kit, cleaning chemical stored in wrong spot

Backbone Yogurt Company, 600 E. Douglas in Wichita — out of compliance but no violations listed on KDA website

Big Larry’s Burgers, 328 S. Meridian in Valley Center — seven violations including food stored at unsafe temperature, “limes used for limeades stored in a ‘thank you’ bag” instead of food safe container, dirty equipment

Burger King, 1194 N. Broadway in Wichita — six violations including “dead insect inside a bucket of pickles,” improper food storage, food stored at unsafe temperature, dirty equipment, flies

Cancun Mexican Grill, 1540 E. 61st N. in Park City — 32 violations total in two visits including undated food, moldy jalapeno peppers, employee preparing food without gloves, improper food storage including tortillas in a “thank you” bag , unsafe food temperature, old chorizo and queso

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 3409 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — six violations including hand washing issues, unsafe food temperature, undated food, dirty equipment

Casey’s General Store, 103 W. Patriot Ave. in Derby — five violations including dented can, dirty equipment, equipment problem

Country Kitchen, 915 E. 53rd St. N. in Wichita — 19 violations total in two visits including improper food storage, food stored at unsafe temperature, old food including 12-day-old beef crumbles and Italian sausage, dented sauerkraut can, desserts on buffet without sneeze guard, dirty equipment

Courtyard by Marriott, 820 E. Second in Wichita — 14 violations including moldy bell peppers, improperly dated food, food stored at unsafe temperature, old food, improper food storage

Fever Nightlife, 116 N. Mead St. in Wichita — 6 violations including dead insects in liquor bottles, chemicals stored by drinks, flying insects landing on counter tops and on bottles

Fujisan Sushi, 3415 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — one violation for an equipment issue

H Food Mart and Tobacco, 1818 S. Broadway in Wichita — one violation involving cockroaches crawling on microwave and on soda fountain cabinet

Harry’s Uptown Bar and Grill, 3023 E. Douglas in Wichita — nine violations including “overflow of waste water from counter top dripping directly into ice at bar ice bin,” improper food storage, unsafe food temperature, undated food, dirty equipment

IHOP, 3505 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — eight violations including an employee who didn’t wear gloves during food preparation, food stored at unsafe temperature, improper food storage, dirty equipment, unknown liquids in spray containers

Il Primo Espresso Cafe, 6442 E. Central in Wichita — seven violations including a hand washing issue, undated or improperly dated food, food storage issues, old food, chemicals stored next to food

Indian Hills Swim Club, 1158 N. Meridian in Wichita — five violations including having the wrong dish washing equipment, no thermometer to test food temperature, no soap or supplies for hand washing

Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th St. S. in Wichita — nine violations including dented cans, food stored at unsafe temperature, old food, dirty equipment

Kwik Shop, 3750 N. Maize Rd. in Wichita — four violations including improper food storage, unsafe food temperature, undated food, grill in front of kitchen’s only hand washing sink

La Tienda Del Sur, 3108 E. 31st St. S. in Wichita — 29 violations total in two visits including improper food storage, food stored at unsafe temperature, old food, flies, chemicals stored by food, hand washing issues, green mold on sliced cheese, dead flies floating in pan with sausage casings, dented can, flies landing on food

Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, 6540 E. Central in Wichita — 20 violations total in two visits including hand washing issues, unsafe food temperatures, undated foods, unsafe refrigerator temperature, fruit flies floating in container of rice soaking in water, improper food storage, dirty equipment, no dish sanitizer

Mexico Viejo Mexican Restaurant, 6960 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — 21 violations total in two visits including ants in the sugar, unsafe food temperature, dirty equipment, ants crawling on unopened salt bag that also had a “small quarter-sized spot of unknown red sticky substance” on it, fly on crab meat and in liquor bottle, employee preparing food with bare hands, improper food storage

Mimi’s Old Town Mexican Restaurant, 321 N. Mead in Wichita — 11 violations including an employee who handled food without gloves, improper food storage, date labeling issues, dirty equipment, “approximately 20 flying insects nearby kitchen floor drain and soda rack”

Namviet, 1920 E. Pawnee in Wichita — 20 violations including a dented can of bamboo shoots, improper food storage, unsafe food temperature, undated food, dirty equipment, improper food storage

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 323 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — 11 violations including an employee seen wrapping bread sticks with bare hands, undated food, unsafe food temperature, “dried orange debris” on plate, incomplete record keeping

Oh Yeah China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — six violations including improper food storage, food stored at unsafe temperature, undated food

Paleteria La Fuente, 1935 N. Broadway in Wichita — 12 violations total in two visits including food stored at unsafe temperature, undated food, missing allergen labels, ice cream mix not labeled in English, food storage issues, hand washing issue

Papa John’s Pizza, 625 N. Rock Rd. in Derby — eight violations including damaged pizza sauce can, dirty equipment, no hot water anywhere in store, “pooled sewage water coming from floor grease trap,” putrid-smelling water on floors, sewage back up issue that had been ongoing for more than two years and a water issue that persisted for more than three weeks

Papa John’s Pizza, 8918 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — four violations including unsafe food temperature, broken containers that the store said it couldn’t replace

Pig In Pig Out BBQ, 1003 E. 13th in Wichita — four violations including improper food storage, undated food

Premier Food Service, 8225 W. Irving in Wichita — out of compliance but no violations listed on KDA website

QuikTrip, 625 S. Hillside in Wichita — three violations including improper food storage, wrong water temperature at bathroom sinks

Rise and Shine Twisted Java Coffee Bar, 2615 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita — eight violations including undated or improperly dated food, lid on pickled vegetables jar “covered with mold,” improper food storage, missing allergen information on food, improper food storage

Sonic Drive-In, 7702 E. Harry in Wichita — seven violations including an employee seen packaging cookie crumbs with bare hands, unsafe food temperature, dirty equipment, “dried food debris and black soil residue” on an onion ring draining rack, improper food storage

Subway, 5475 N. Meridian in Wichita — one violation involving wrong water temperature at hand washing sink that hadn’t been fixed despite 10 complaints to shopping center management between May 1 and July 11

Walt’s Great American Sports Bar and Grill, 7732 E. Central in Wichita — 11 violations including dented enchilada sauce cans, unsafe food temperature, undated food, cracked food containers, chemicals stored next to food equipment

Wichita Coffee Roasteries Inc., 4428 W. 29th S. Cir. in Wichita — out of compliance but no violations listed on KDA website

Yoder Meats, 798 N. West St. in Wichita — seven violations including improper food storage, old food, record keeping issues